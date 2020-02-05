Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.