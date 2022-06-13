Jeanette Stewart was named the editor of the Van Buren County Democrat earlier this month.
Stewart has been the editor of the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway for more than a year and will continue that role while also taking over for Alex Kienlen at VBCD.
“I’m excited for the new challenge,” Stewart said.
Stewart grew up in Morrilton and graduated from Morrilton High School in. Neighboring Conway County. She discovered a love of journalism while working on her high school newspaper, The Advocate.
Stewart graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a journalism degree in 2013. After an internship at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, she was hired as a full-time reporter at The Courier in Russellville. Two years later, when there was an opening at the Log Cabin Democrat, Stewart jumped at the chance.
She has been with the Log Cabin Democrat for seven years.
When former Van Buren County Democrat editor Alex Kienlen left the position for a media job in Little Rock, Stewart jumped at the chance to take over the weekly publication for him.
“I look forward to getting to know the Van Buren County community better,” she said.
Stewart said she welcomes reader feedback and news tips.
Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net or editor@vanburencounty dem.com.
