It was time for after-hours digging after a water main break for Clinton Water Department last Thursday, Feb. 13.
Events unfolded as state highway department (ARDOT) workers moved to replace a stop sign in front of the Fire Station in downtown Clinton that afternoon.
As workers drove the stake into the ground for the new stop sign, the water main was pierced and water began to flow. Clinton Water Department Manager William Hinchey said an initial effort was made to repair the line while water was flowing, but proved to be impossible.
Then began the task of tracking down water shut-offs in order to isolate the break so it could be repaired. Once the water was shut off, repairs were completed that evening, Hinchey said.
Several in Clinton’s downtown reported being without water as repairs were being made to the line.
Repairs took about two hours, Hinchey said, with crews wrapping up by 6:30 p.m.
ARDOT was on scene the next day, completing its stop-sign installation.
Hinchey said since the water main was in a right-of-way, ARDOT carried no responsibility for the break.
