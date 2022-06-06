The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List. Local students include the following:
- Savannah D Calhoun of Clinton.
- Liberty J Collins of Clinton.
- Clara N Miles of Clinton.
- Devin M Parris of Damascus.
- Katelyn Prosser of Choctaw.
- Suzanne E Schmidt of Clinton.
- Vanessa Torres of Bee Branch.
- Noble F Webb of Damascus.
Eligibility for the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.
