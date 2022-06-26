There are many factors that can impact utility bills, including the summer heat, which often sends people lowering the temperature on the thermostat and pushing the air conditioner into overdrive. Remember, taking steps like this to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase electricity usage and, subsequently, the bill.
But there are ways to stay comfortable and keep bills affordable. Entergy recently provided energy efficiency tips like closing blinds and curtains and keeping thermostats at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. These free or low-cost steps can go a long way in conserving energy; however, if one has already received a high bill, here are six helpful options to consider in managing costs or receiving assistance:
- Level Billing – Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.
- Pick-A-Date – Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.
- Deferred Payment – Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).
- Payment Extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.
- Power to Care – Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more at Help for Paying Your Electric Bills.
- LIHEAP – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes. Find out more at Help for Paying Your Electric Bills.
Entergy encourages customers download the company’s mobile phone app to monitor usage (for those who have a smart meter), among other steps, to be more energy efficient before the next bill arrives.
And aside from the do-it-yourself tips we offer, the company’s energy efficiency programs can help. They offer free in-home energy assessments and rebates to help reduce the up-front cost of installing energy-efficient equipment, such as high-efficiency HVAC tune-ups, insulation, air sealing and duct sealing.
Customers who are behind on bill payments or have a concern about their bill should reach out to the company either online or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Representatives can investigate an account or describe available bill help options that may work best for a customer’s specific case.
