Stacey Dollar’s father used to tell her that tornadoes always followed the Arkansas River and never crossed the water. For years, he would work on farmland along the river in Pope County and watch as twisters formed on the other side and danced along the edge.
But they never crossed, he told his daughter.
Storms would often form in Yell County and, despite warnings from friends and family that they were bound for Stacey’s home near the Arkansas River in Atkins, she never worried.
“They don’t cross the river,” she thought.
But one did cross.
On Feb. 5, 2008, a tornado bore down on Atkins, killing five people and heading northeast. When the twister finally returned to the clouds, it cut a 122-mile long path through the heart of Arkansas, the longest track ever measured by the National Weather Service. Fourteen people were killed in nine counties and was the deadliest severe weather event since March 1, 1997, when 25 people were killed.
Called the Super Tuesday tornado because it happened on a day when 24 U.S. states were holding presidential primary elections, the storm formed two miles southeast of Neely in Yell County as a small EF0-rated tornado. A strong storm system approached from the Plains and collided with warm southerly winds and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It was a volatile combination.
Minor tree damage was reported near Neely as winds up to 85 mph blasted the area. The storm then moved into the Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge in Pope County where it increased to EF1 with winds up to 110 mph.
It skittled back into Yell County in the Carden Bottoms area, but then moved toward the river again.
Thirteen years later, Dollar remembered her friends calling her about the approaching storm.
“I blew them off,” she said. “I’ve lived in Atkins all my life. I always heard tornadoes follow the river.”
Her husband, a manager at Kroger in Russellville, called her and told her to get her grandmother and 10-year-old son.
“I said, ‘We’re fine. It’s not doing anything,” she said.
But her husband persisted. She drove to pick up her grandmother and returned to her home on Southeast 14th Street.
Her husband called again and demanded they get in a closet.
She heeded his wishes, but while in the closet, she heard a “funny noise” and stepped out to see what it was.
“All of a sudden there was a roar and the French doors [in her living room] exploded,” she said. “That’s when the wind came on top of us.”
The National Weather Service expected an outbreak of tornadoes that day. A large supercell system had formed and was followed by a secondary front with strong winds, said senior meteorologist John Lewis of the North Little Rock office.
“We thought a lot was going to happen that day,” he said. “At 4:30 p.m., there were only a couple of storms, but then came a monster.”
Once crossing the Arkansas River, the tornado grew to an EF4 with winds reaching 200 mph.
“It didn’t matter how rugged the terrain was,” Lewis said. “This was like a steamroller.
“It never lifted up. It was incredible.”
It only took seconds to destroy Dollar’s home, but it felt like “it lasted forever,” she said.
Dollar could not get her grandmother or son out of the closet and had to crawl up, over fallen rafters to escape. Neighbors helped her.
“The tornado hit the back of the house and went through it,” she said.
A person later told her he saw the tornado cross the river.
“It sucked up water as it crossed,” she said the man told her. “When it hit land, it let all the water out.”
Ten 100-year-old oak trees in her yard were splintered and pointed in different directions, indicative of the rotating winds.
Inside her home, a cherry wood cabinet had twigs stuck in it, blown by the tornado’s winds. Although the house lay in ruins, Dollar found her living room table intact. Atop the table were her wedding rings and a necklace her husband gave her. She said she always left the jewelry on the table at night.
The winds blew several vehicles off Interstate 40 and five people were killed in Pope County.
Atkins Mayor Rowdy Sweet was a captain with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was called to assist a truck driver who lost control of his rig when the tornado scoured off a large chunk of asphalt and threw it through his truck window.
He said he was impressed with residents helping those who suffered damage from the storm. Churches quickly gathered food and clothing for victims.
“Our gym was full of clothes,” he said, referring to the Atkins School District’s gymnasium which served as a collection point for donations. “People really came together.”
The tornado left Pope County around 5 p.m. and entered Conway County west of Hattieville. It maintained its strength, the Weather Service reported, damaging 56 homes and destroying numerous chicken houses. The system then crossed into Van Buren County and then Stone County, remaining an EF4 tornado.
The storm damaged 43 homes in Izard County and killed two people. It finally reached Highland in Sharp County, knocking the spire off a church and damaging scores of businesses along U.S. 62.
Lewis said he and other National Weather Service meteorologists flew over the damaged areas to determine the twister’s path and length. The previous longest track measured in the state was 112 miles during a storm on Feb. 20, 1951.
The EF4 tornado was a rarity. There were 772 tornadoes confirmed in the state from 2000 to 2019. Of that, 645, or 84 percent, were rated EF1 or lower. There were only 27 EF3-rated tornadoes or higher during the same period, Lewis said.
“It was uncanny,” Lewis said of the system that hit Atkins. “You saw a line of storms following a single storm in the front.”
A similar pattern occurred on May 24, 2011, when an EF4 twister led a line of storms into western Arkansas.
Thirteen years later, evidence of the Atkins tornado remains. The storm’s path is still visible through trees on Interstate 40. Most of the houses have been rebuilt, including Dollar’s, Sweet said, but there are still some vacant lots left.
Sweet, who became the Atkins mayor in 2019, has upgraded the town’s tornado sirens. Atkins’ schools have added safe rooms.
Dollar said she’s a bit more nervous now when storms approach and warnings are issued.
“I stay aware,” she said of weather forecasts. “When people call me up and talk about it, I listen.”
