During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month this June, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting myths and misconceptions surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementia. People living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia experience stigmas and stereotypes every day. Facing and overcoming stigma can be a significant challenge for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s.
When my grandmother was first diagnosed in the late 1980s, not much was known about the disease. It was a challenge for some in our faith community to understand the depth of what had changed for us as a family. Grandma would often present and act as normal at church and that further confused what should have been our support system. Without much support infrastructure, families like mine were forced to face the challenges of dementia alone.
Many people struggle with what to say and do when a family member, friend, co-worker or neighbor is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. The shock of someone revealing a dementia diagnosis can leave many at a loss on how to engage. When my father was diagnosed with dementia last year, all the emotions from my family’s experience with my grandma resurfaced. I often remind my family that my father’s diagnosis of dementia does not define him. As a caregiver I want people to understand sometimes his words or actions are not his, it’s his disease.
The stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementia is due in a large part to a lack of public awareness and understanding of the disease. It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage our community to help overcome the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
One way we can do that is by learning the facts about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, including symptoms, disease progression, and common challenges facing diagnosed individuals and their caregivers.
It is also important to avoid assumptions about Alzheimer’s and dementia. The disease affects each person differently. A diagnosis does not mean the person will have to stop their daily routine or give up activities they enjoy immediately. Providing ongoing support for families who are navigating these challenges is also crucial. People living with dementia do not want to lose their friends nor do they want to stop doing the activities they enjoy. Be supportive. Stay in touch and connected. Social engagement can contribute greatly to a person’s well-being and lets people with dementia know you care.
Most important of all is showing support for family caregivers. Arkansas is home to more than 93 thousand family caregivers. Chances are we know someone personally fulfilling this critical role. Taking time to understand the challenges caregivers face will better enable you to provide help and support.
Remember that people living with dementia have hopes, dreams, and aspirations like the rest of us. If you have a friend or family member diagnosed with dementia, stay connected and help them live their best life.
If you or your family is impacted by dementia, it is important to remember that you are not alone and that help is available. For more information, resources, and how to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s here in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association website, alz.org/Arkansas, or call its 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
