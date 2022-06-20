On Saturday, Surf the Bay 2022 began at the Fairfield Bay Marina with free kayak usage and pontoon tubing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Various vendors were setup, including the fantastic barbecue from the Fairfield Bay Fire Department and to include freshly-made donuts by Donut Dan Paulson, sno-cones, baked goodies by the Birdsong Community Gardens and not to mention fresh kettle corn and pig skins.
There were two water slide bouncy houses for the kids.
At 4:30 p.m. the Jettway Kids begin their concert on the floating stage, followed by the Zac Dunlap Band at 6 p.m.
As hot as it was, many, many folks of all ages took to the water to stay cool. Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the fun and thank you to the Fairfield Bay Marina staff for ensuring everything ran smoothly.
