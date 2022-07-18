Experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a free webinar July 21 to offer guidance to Arkansas cattle producers struggling with drought.
“Our cattle producers statewide are struggling right now to survive this drought, and many of them face some tough decisions,” Vic Ford, extension’s associate president for agriculture and natural resources, said. “We can provide resources in management strategies and research-based recommendations for forage, beef and pest management that we hope will help our cattle producers through this drought.”
The free webinar will be offered 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required and available at https://bit.ly/drought-webinar.
A recording will be made available later for those unable to attend.
Topics and speakers include:
- Livestock economics - James Mitchell, livestock economist.
- Forage management - John Jennings, forage agronomist.
- Beef management - Daniel Rivera, director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center.
- Fall armyworm and stem maggot control - Kelly Loftin, entomologist.
- Farm and farm family stress - Brittney Schrick, family life specialist.
Resources for managing cattle during drought are available on the Cooperative Extension Service website at https://bit.ly/managing-cattle.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.