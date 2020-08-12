The 2020 Census is still underway and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service continues to play an active role in ensuring communities across Arkansas can thrive over the next decade. Arkansas has achieved a response rate of 56.7% but many counties have response rates well below our state and national averages.
Currently, Cleburne County has a response rate of 49.9%. To help increase community participation in the 2020 Census, Cleburne County Extension office is participating in the 2020 Response Rate Challenge. Periodically, Cleburne County Extension office will post the county’s 2020 Census response rate on social media to track response rate progress and to motivate community members participate in the 2020 Census.
To track the progress of the state and each county on your own or to see how our county measures up against up against other counties in Arkansas visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
Anyone who has not received 2020 Census information via mail or at their door should complete the survey online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. Starting Aug. 11, you may encounter a Census Taker at your door if you have not completed your 2020 Census. They will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home. All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
A complete count of Arkansas is crucial. Data gathered by the census provides statistics on how much the country has grown, and provides a snapshot of just who lives in America: age, race, gender.
The statistics collected by the 2020 Census decide how over $675 billion is dispersed to states through programs like the National School lunch program and other programs integral to rural development. Census data also impacts everything from the boundaries of congressional seats to funding for public safety, education and housing programs. Census data is used for emergency preparedness and disaster response. Businesses also use Census data to make decisions about whether to invest in a community.
Learn more about the 2020 Census by visiting https://www.uaex.edu/business-communities/census/default.aspx.
Email Jessica Angel at jangel@uaex.edu with any questions and to learn how to participate in the 2020 Response Rate Challenge.
