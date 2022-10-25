Eli Cranor’s life changed when he got an email in 2020 letting him know he’d won the Peter Lovesey First Novel Contest and his book, “Don’t Know Tough,” would be published by Soho Press.
Cranor’s life changed, although it took a little longer for the realization to set in.
“I had heard when you have a book come out, everyone is excited for about a week, then it just fades away,” he said. “There’s hundreds of books that come out. So that’s what I was prepared for. I was on the road in Jackson, Mississippi promoting the book, and that’s when my agent sent me the New York Times Review. I don’t know what it feels like to go viral, but I felt a little like that. I had too many things coming at me all at once to respond to or even keep up with.”
Soon after, Cranor got a four-star review from USA Today, and “Don’t Know Tough” was picked as one of their best books of the year. Cranor said those two incidents combined gave his book staying power. Soho sold out of the first hardback run of Don’t Know Tough. Cranor traveled to Bouchercon, a book festival in Minnesota and Louisiana Book Fest.
“It’s been different,” he said. “Being an author is the lowest level of rock star. It’s not like you go and there’s a huge line of people waiting for you, but there are a couple. I just enjoy it. This thing I holed away in my office for five years on a hope and a prayer is happening now, and my family gets to come do cool stuff with me because of it.”
Cranor said his writing strategy is a lot like getting ready for a football game. You show up, butt in the chair, and you grind toward your goal every day. Cranor’s next book, “Ozark Dogs,” is set to be released April 4, 2023. “Ozark Dogs” is about a Vietnam vet who takes the law into his own hands when his 18-year-old granddaughter goes missing. It is loosely inspired by true crime events.
Cranor recently spoke at the Six Bridges Book Festival in Little Rock, alongside Marcie Rendon. They were among 60 authors from around the world at the event, which continues through Oct. 30.
Cranor wrote the first draft of Don’t Know Tough in 2016. At that time, he searched for an agent and a publisher but in the end came up short. He’d almost given up and moved on to writing middle grades literature when the e-mail from Soho Press arrived informing him he’d won the Peter Lovesey First Novel Award.
The contest was put together to commemorate Lovesey’s 50th anniversary as a mystery writer. It was announced at the 2019 Bouchercon World Mystery Convention. Lovesey judged the contest, chose Cranor’s book as the winner and also named two honorable mentions. Lovesey was first published in 1970.
