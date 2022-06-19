Fighting to change someone, to change their way of thinking will never work. Force doesn't work. “It's better to fight for something than live for nothing.” George S. Patton. I think election years bring out the fight in even the faint of heart and there is nothing wrong with being passionate about things that affect you, and or your loved ones. I will always fight for what I think is right. I will protect those people and things that I love but I do know that not everyone thinks like me. Not everyone feels things like I do and that's okay. That's life. There are always two sides and we must accept that and still treat each other with respect and kindness. Passions get high but we can control the outcome. It's good to fight for something, it shows you care. It's not good when you intentionally hurt others.
Each day “Be thankful for what you are now, and keep fighting for what you want to be tomorrow.” Unknown. It can't be said enough, only you can control how you respond to the world around you. So even in the toughest of times, there is light. Seek the light, seek the good in each day, give thanks and pray for tomorrow.
So many struggles this week. Loved ones we've lost, illness, accidents that involve weeks, even months of healing for some of our friends and family. Yes, these happen every week, it just seems that this week had more than its fair share of sadness, ugliness, worry, and loss. “Every day may not be good but there is something good in every day.” Unknown. Your weekly challenge is to find that good. I've probably challenged you to do this before but it can be a constant struggle. My grandmother told me that God doesn't give you more than you can handle. I have had the occasion to question why God has such faith in me to be able to handle all that is thrown at me at times but I do know that when needed he helps me find that inner strength. The next day comes, and the next blessing is realized.
“Be yourself no matter what other people think. God made you the way you are for a reason. Besides, an original is always worth more than a copy!” another Unknown author but this just makes so much sense. Every day is a fight, every day is a challenge. You have a purpose here. Fulfill that purpose with love, and kindness. “If you can't figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.” Bishop T.D. Jakes. Choose your battles, be true to yourself, give to others daily, and celebrate the good every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.