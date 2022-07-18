The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce announced select businesses in the Towne Center will extend their hours beginning Thursday and continuing through the end of the year.
"You asked, we listened; we are taking action," Executive Director Jackie Sikes said in a news release. "What is there to do after a long day at work or a fun-filled day out on the lake? After dining at one of our local restaurants come take a stroll around the Towne Center."
Each Thursday starting July 21, "select merchants in the Towne Center are going to stay open until 7 p.m.," Sikes said.
"That’s right. Some businesses will be opening later on Thursdays so that they can stay open later, and some will be adding hours of operation for your convenience," she said. "If you are a visitor or a guest, we hope that you will stop by after a fun-filled day enjoying the various things to see and do here in the Bay.
"If you are a resident, this is your opportunity to stop by those businesses that maybe you can’t get to on other days because of them not being open after you get off work or you’ve had a busy day and have been meaning to stop by but we were already closed."
The Chamber encouraged residents and visitors to support the local businesses whenever possible.
"They have a lot invested in our community and they need your support. Our building owners have been working hard to upgrade the buildings and fill them with businesses that will enhance the quality of life here in Fairfield Bay," Sikes said. "We appreciate their efforts and look forward to the day that once again the Towne Center is the 'happening' place in the Bay."
Sikes said that local musicians or food trucks are welcome to join businesses at the Towne Center on Thursdays until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.