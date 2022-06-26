I had the pleasure of being given a tour of Roy and Tammy Webb’s garden last week. This is their second year using raised beds and they have been impressed with the results. Their only soil amendment is massive amounts of locally purchased compost. Tammy says it has made a huge difference in productivity compared to growing in just our native soil. She pulled back the leaves on her Blue Lake bush beans to reveal mature beans ready for canning. She also pointed out fruit swelling on her watermelon vines and that her strawberries were still producing. The robust growth of their garden is truly impressive.
Future plans include expanding the strawberry patch, increasing square footage available for other crops and finishing the new greenhouse. Tammy wants to run an electrical line so it can be heated and serve as a winter home for her tropical plants.
And, of course as gardeners do, we talked about the weather. Tammy admitted the recent dry spell has made it more challenging. Her plan is to have a waterline installed with a freeze proof hydrant next to the greenhouse that will make watering quicker and more convenient.
The weather folks at NOAA say summer temperatures will be above average and precipitation probabilities below average. The Farmers’ Almanac says it will be hot with a possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Hopefully we will see some of those “scattered showers” in a timely fashion here, and our dry spells will be short and brief.
After moisture needs, one of the biggest issues for summer gardens is insect damage. My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren, used to tell me that many problems can be addressed by being supportive of the natural processes going on around us. For example, dirt daubers eat flies, crickets, leaf hoppers and more. Blue mud daubers are the main predator of black window spiders. Neither bother humans so she always just let them be.
Before I painted her house she told me not to bother the red wasps in the eaves. Her assurances that they were relatively unaggressive did little to calm my nervousness.
“There’s a red wasp nest in the eaves?” I stammered.
She smiled proudly and said, “Oh yes! And it’s a big one. I’ve read they can get as many as 3000 to 5000 per nest. I work around them all the time. If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you.”
Stunned, I asked, “Ok Lalla, why do we like red wasps?”
“You know how I love cabbage. Red wasps love cabbage worms and others. I often see them carrying off worms. Plus red wasps are pollinators. Not as good as bees but they contribute. With honey bee populations in decline, it’s in our best interest to be supportive of all pollinators. There are over a 130 fruits and vegetables that depend on insects to reproduce. No pollinators would mean no more okra, melons, squash, strawberries, apples, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, coffee, all citrus fruit, beans, raspberries, blueberries...”
I held up my hand to stop her and said, “Ok, I’m convinced. Some bugs are good for the garden and the welfare of humans on the planet.”
She continued, “Many of the chemical company insecticides kill all the bugs, good and bad. So the bad bug populations eventually come roaring back with few good bugs to keep them in check. So then more chemicals are needed. I prefer a more balanced approach that addresses individual problems with the least aggressive methods that work.”
“You mean like your beer traps for slugs,” I said.
She looked delighted and said, “I think you’ve got it. Minimal impact on the environment to get the job done. We can live in harmony with the balance nature provides and achieve success.”
So just how does a gardener address bug problems from a more earth friendly perspective? It turns out the options are numerous.
Check for bugs daily. If you don’t like the satisfying feeling of squishing, drop them in a bucket of soapy water.
Floating row covers provide protection from numerous garden pests, including rabbit and deer. Crops that need pollinators should be open when pollinators are active. The choices are wide so do your research before purchasing.
Soap has been used for over 200 years as a pest control in gardens and is effective on a wide range of soft bodied pests. Numerous insecticidal soaps are available commercially or make your own.
Lalla’s recipe: place 1 onion, 4 cloves of garlic, 2 c of mint leaves(or 20 drops of essential oil), 2 T of cayenne pepper and some water in a blender and pulverize. Steep a few hours and then strain well, to prevent clogging your sprayer, into a gallon container. Add 2 T of biodegradable dish soup, like Dawn or castile soap, and shake well before every use. Apply once or twice a week and after heavy rains. Since this is also a repellent, wide spread coverage of foliage helps to deter, but don’t spray when sunshine is strong to avoid burning leaves.
Another recipe mixes into a warm gallon of water: 1 T of baking soda, 1 T of fish oil, 1 T of liquid dish soap, and 2 T of a vegetable based horticultural oil. This kills bugs primarily by suffocation and controls the spread of black spot fungus and powdery mildew.
Some bugs, like Japanese beetles, need something stronger. Neem oil is a vegetable oil that is pressed from fruits and seeds of an evergreen, originally from India. It does have some toxicity so should be handled carefully. While it repels a wide variety of bugs, I use it to target the bugs I can see. It stops them from feeding. Also it is said to control black spot, powdery mildew, anthracnose and rust fungi.
Diatomaceous earth, or D.E., is a naturally occurring siliceous rock ground to a white powder. Its sharp edges cuts soft bodied insects externally, and internally, to the point of death. Food grade D.E. Is used in dogs and cats for worms. Since it has silica in it use a dust mask while applying.
Pyrethrins come from chrysanthemums and has low toxicity. It kills bugs quickly and breaks down in the environment. Don’t use if mixed with piperonyl butoxide, which is not organic.
There is a host of beneficial insects that can be introduced to your garden: ladybugs, lacewings, ground beetles, praying mantis, assassin bugs, hoverflies, minute pirate bug and parasitic wasps. Many of these can be purchased or attracted by certain plantings, such as yarrow, laceflower, Shasta daisies, boltonia, common boneset and cosmos.
Beneficial nematodes work in the ground, attacking the grub stage of many harmful insects, including fungus gnats, fleas and over 200 other soil developing pests.
And the list goes on: companion planting, trap crops, minerals, spinosad, rotenone, and Bt. The choices are numerous.
The bottom line to all this is, like Lalla, those of us that believe it is our duty to be good stewards of this glorious gift of a planet, have a multitude of ways to do that in our very own backyards.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
