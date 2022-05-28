Van Buren County Special School (VBCSS) announced two if its own will participate in the USA Special Olympic Games in Florida later this month.
Christopher James is a 29-year-old powerlifter who bench presses 270 pounds and deadlifts 442.5 pounds. He has been qualified since 2021 to attend the USA Special Olympic Games in Orlando from June 5-13.
“The last time we had an adult to qualify for USA games was over 30 years ago,” VBCSS Executive Director Neil Wilkins Jr. said. “Chris has won multiple gold medals in both bench press and deadlift across the state this past year in preparation for the upcoming USA games.”
If James does well at the USA games, he could be selected to compete in Germany at the World Games in June 2023.
Nick Bryant, VBCSS adult services coordinator, will also attend the USA games in Orlando as Arkansas' Special Olympics Bocce coach. Bryant was last year's Arkansas Special Olympic Coach of the Year, and he was selected this year as its Arkansas ANCOR Direct Support Professional of the Year. He attended the awards ceremony in Miami this month to receive this award. ANCOR is a national provider foundation that recognizes and supports those who provide programs and resources that empower persons with developmental disabilities. There were more than 300 applicants from Arkansas nominated for this award.
