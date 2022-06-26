Pine Bluff Woman hits record Natural State Jackpot
A Pine Bluff woman has won the biggest ever Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) prize of $520,000. Kashema Marks claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.
She purchased the winning $1 Quick Pick Natural State Jackpot ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app for the June 18 drawing. The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 12, 21, 26, 29, and 34.
“I play the lottery daily, so I noticed the advertising about the jackpot hitting new records,” Marks told lottery officials. “I bought around $45 worth of tickets that Saturday afternoon — half of them were Quick Picks, and I selected my own numbers for the rest.”
Marks visited the lottery’s website to check the winning numbers after the drawing was held Saturday night.
“This has to be a dream” was Marks’ first thought when she saw the winning numbers. “Earlier this year, I wrote on a piece of paper that I was going to win the lottery after learning about manifestation from a friend. When I realized I wasn’t dreaming, I started screaming and running down the street.”
Marks first told her mother and sisters about her win. With her winnings, she plans to help her family, purchase a new car and house, and save the rest.
“My mom has literally told everyone in Pine Bluff about me winning the lottery, and it seems like my sisters have announced it to the rest of the world,” she chuckled.
To purchase a ticket, visit a local lottery retailer and ask for a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose your own lucky numbers. For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.
Baxter County man wins $1 million lottery prize
A Lakeview man can thank his wife for becoming a millionaire. The winner, who selected to remain anonymous under Arkansas law, claimed his prize June 16 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.
The Arkansas resident won the top prize from the $20 $1,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket. His wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas N Go, 6135 Highway 5 North in Midway. The retailer will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket.
“My wife and I have a routine when playing the lottery - she buys the tickets, and then I scratch them to see if they’re winners,” the excited winner told lottery officials. “She’s really good with understanding the odds and how many top prizes are left on all the games.”
The winner plans to help his family and friends, retire early, and enjoy a memorable vacation with his wife of more than 30 years with the lottery prize. He is the 86th person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.
“I’m a big believer in good karma,” he said with a smile.
With his million-dollar win, two top prizes of $1 million remain in the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
