A head-on collision in Portia on Sunday night resulted in two fatalities, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police.
According to Trooper First Class Darren Bates, the accident occurred at 9:33 p.m. on Highway 63 when a northbound 2017 Dodge Caravan, driven by Nicholas McCarroll, 38, of Walnut Ridge, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee head on.
The driver of the Jeep, Zachary Barton, 28, of Walnut Ridge was killed in the accident, along with McCarroll.
Elaina Barton, 28, of Walnut Ridge, a passenger in the Jeep was taken to The Med in Memphis.
