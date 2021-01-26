Federal officials will remove an island that’s formed north of Salamonie Lake and address “deteriorating infrastructure threatening the function of the dam,” according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineer (Corps) reports.
The Corps says stone and sediment have accumulated at the outlet of the dam during high flow events, diverting water and causing the banks of the river to erode. Crews plan to use the material to stabilize and restore the eroded banks before planting native plants, according to the environmental assessment. A hole that has formed near the outlet of the dam will also be filled with concrete, the plan says.
Public review involving tribal, public and environmental group feedback for the project was completed on Jan. 21. The Corps says the project “will have no effect on federally listed species or their designated critical habitat” and that the project will not “cause adverse effects on historic properties following the correspondence with various groups.
Miami Tribe of Oklahoma tribal historic preservation officer Diane Hunter asked the Corps to notify tribal leaders if any human remains, cultural items or archeological evidence is discovered during the project since the tribe wasn’t aware of any documented historical sites in the construction area.
Indiana Department of Environmental Management representative Wes Hauser raised concerns about potential effects on water quality because the plan calls for dredging along with the island removal.
The environmental assessment by the Corps responded to these concerns, saying the impact on water quality will be temporary and that they will use precautions to lessen the impact. The Corps says removal of material from the outlet river will occur during low flow conditions and that erosion control features such as silt fences, vegetation and rip rap will be used.
Kenneth A. Westlake, deputy director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Tribal and Multimedia Programs Office, lobbied for measures to be put in place to protect endangered species, water quality, air quality and cultural and historical structures.
The project location is home to the endangered Indiana bat, northern long-eared bat, fan shell mussel, snuffbox mussel, sheepnose mussel, rabbitsfoot mussel and eastern massasagua rattlesnake, according to the Corps.
The Corps plans to only remove trees between Oct. 1 and April 1 and restrict tree removal during the bat nesting period. No water work will be conducted from April 1 to June 30 to accommodate fish spawning. The Fish and Wildlife Service agreed that no impacts to other endangered species are likely, the Corps environmental assessment states.
As for water quality, the Corps states that the negative effects to water quality will only be temporary and that the erosion control measures implemented during the project will improve water quality over time.
The Corps also noted that Salamonie Lake and Salamonie River are considered impaired bodies of water, according to IDEM reports. Impairments include PCBs in fish tissue, chloride, nutrients and the presence of E. Coli.
The EPA recommended that an alternative route for a construction equipment access road be identified since the preliminary plan “goes through a highly-vegetated area.”
According to a letter from Fish and Wildlife Service representative Elizabeth McCloskey, the access road will be built at the base of the dam on the northeast side of the outlet river where Pefley Road and South Salamonie Dam Road intersect.
The exact timeline of the construction activity were not identified in the report, but the document calls for the project to be completed by 2070. The report does call for temporary limitations on recreation access during use of heavy machinery.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
