The Sun Belt Conference announced its weekly player of the week recipients Wednesday.
After a strong performance in the conference opener, Soren Jensen earned the offensive player of the week.
Jensen scored his second goal of the season and picked up an assist against Georgia Southern and helped the Bears pick up the 4-1 win Oct. 10.
He currently leads the Bears with two goals and leads the team with five points.
He is ranked third in the Sun Belt in goals scored and leads the conference with 2.67 shots on goal per game.
"Soren is off to a great senior season,” coach Ross Duncan said. “His leadership of our group has been very influential thus far and will be really important for us to finish conference play at the top. He is also a major contributor on the field and this award is a good acknowledgement of those contributions.”
The Bears are on the road for a double-header neutral site competition later this week.
Jensen and the Bears return home Oct. 24 for a conference match against Georgia State, set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
CBC Men’s Golf
Coming into the final round in a tie for second place, Central Baptist College men's golf took the course at the Lincoln Park Golf Club on Tuesday for the final round of the Sydney Cox Invitational.
CBC shot a two-over par round of 286 to finish at 563 overall in fifth place, just eight shots off of tournament champion Kansas Wesleyan.
Individually, Spencer LaBarbera posted another top-five, finishing tied for fourth after shooting a final round 68 (-3) to post an overall score of 137 — three shots behind the individual winner. Bodey Jackson also finished in the top-10, tying for eighth with a score of 138.
Colton Ryan was next as he shot a two-under 69 to finish at 140; he was followed by Ethan Williamson who finished at 148 and Emmanuel LaBeur who finished at 155.
This tournament was the final fall tournament for the men's golf team.
