The United Way of Central Arkansas has awarded $7,000 in mini grants funds to eight local agencies, which benefit agencies experiencing need outside of the regular, grant-making cycle.
This year, the UWCA mini-grant program is awarding grants to nonprofit organizations located in Faulkner, Perry and Van Buren counties based on the submission of a one-page application.
Agencies and programs that received funding include:
● Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) received $1,000 toward Project Homeless Connect. Project Homeless Connect is committed to connecting individuals and families experiencing homelessness with the services and care they need to move forward at no cost to them.
● The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County were awarded $750 to help start a volleyball league.
● Bethlehem House was awarded $750 to add additional days to their breakfast program. Bethlehem House has a program to service dinner nightly. This grant will allow the breakfast program to serve 365 days a year from 6-8 a.m. In addition, Bethlehem House received a grant for $750 for their outreach laundry program. This program assists the unsheltered, nearly homeless and low-income individuals with laundry services each week.
● Faulkner County Juvenile Court was awarded $500 for their kicks and gloves assistance program, which provides necessary equipment needed by youth to participate in court-ordered rehabilitation program that educates and empowers youth.
● Conway Police Department received $750 to buy coats for children in need. Police officers deliver these coats to children at home over the Christmas break.
● The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas received $500 to begin the domestic violence art therapy program. This program will provide holistic services for survivors of domestic abuse.
● Van Buren County Juvenile Court was awarded $1,000 for their dressed-not-stressed program, which provides the necessary equipment for youth to participate in court-ordered rehabilitation programs that educate and empower youth.
● Clinton School District received $1,000 for Every.Girl.Period, which improves the health and well-being of at-risk girls who are unable to purchase sanitary supplies during their period. Girls will have better attendance, avoid potentially embarrassing situations and have better self-esteem.
For any questions, please reach out to The United Way of Central Arkansas at 501.327.5087 or a.prince@uwcark.org.
