Unity Health-White County Medical Center is the first hospital in the state to launch a program to reduce overdose deaths.
“We’re excited to work with White County Medical Center to get this program started,” Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane said.
The NaloxHome program was launched May 31 at the hospital. The purpose of the program is to get Narcan — the brand name for naloxone — into the homes of at-risk Arkansans. Naloxone is an overdose reversal drug.
Lane said a lot of hard work has been done in the “first-responder community to provide naloxone, but we wanted to expand upon that.”
“COVID-19 emergency funds gave us the ability to expand that resource and use the monies and develop a tool where it can be more effective,” he said, “and so we thought and thought and thought of where those gaps were and we found that a lot of times that people come to an emergency room or have a medical-type issue involving an overdose or that they’re identified with a substance abuse disorder [and] were not getting the naloxone to take home or [for] their family members to take home, and we saw a large rise in population that after they were discharged from an ER or from a facility or incarceration, die from a drug overdose, so we wanted to affect that.”
The funding for the program is being provided by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, is available until 2023 and ranges to about $2.3 million. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is partnering with Lane and the Arkansas Department of Human Services to administer the program.
“We know our medical community will lead us out of this opioid epidemic,” Lane said, adding that the program allows the hospital “to dispense and discharge” Narcan “from the emergency department to patients and caregivers of the patients who have experienced an overdose or [are] at risk of an overdose.”
“Just last year in 2021, the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] estimates that Arkansas will lose 602 people to a drug overdose, again, about 60 to 65 percent of that to an opioid. The majority of that of what we’re seeing to illicit fentanyl in 2021.”
Since 2017, Lane said, 2,343 Arkansans have been lost to a drug overdose. “The majority of that to an opioid overdose. Over 10,000 dosages or incidences of naloxone have been administered in that same period of time.”
Lane said what is also being seen now is the impact of COVID on the overdose situation. “People in desperation, isolation, leading them to drug habits and the impact of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into our communities. With that, it made a perfect storm for our overdoses to increase and since 2019, we’re almost going to double the amount of overdose deaths we have in our state.”
Searcy Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt said Searcy and White County law enforcement officers have seen a “drastic increase” of the opioid epidemic in the last four to five years “as well as a drastic increase in the introduction of fentanyl within our community. That’s why it is paramount that naloxone or Narcan be made readily available to not only our first responders and our community as well as our hospital workers and those addicted to the opioids.”
“In 2021 just in Searcy alone, we saw a total of 36 overdose calls to the Searcy Police Department where our officers responded,” Wyatt said. “Of those 36 calls, 33 times Narcan was administered. Of those 33 times, there were 24 lives that were saved and unfortunately, nine that were lost.”
In the first quarter of 2022, Wyatt said, the department received three overdose calls. “Two times there was an unfortunate death and one time a life was saved, and those numbers are down in comparison to last year but I attribute that to the law enforcement, the local agencies, consistently battling the opioids and the other illegal substances being brought into our community and intercepting those before they reach the streets as well as programs such as this one that puts Narcan in the hands of those who need it and helps to save those lives.”
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said as a family physician he is well aware of the opioid problem in “our county, state and country.” He said Unity Health was excited to be able to partner with ACHI and its president and CEO, Dr. Joe Thompson. “Our emergency department physicians and nurses have received the education from ACHI and have dispensed the naloxone and its life-saving capabilities.”
Lochala said symptoms of an overdose may include “respiratory depression. They maybe become unconscious, their skin may be turning blue, they may be getting flaccid. At that point, you need to understand that person may be experiencing an overdose.”
Lochala said when someone is overdosing, an immediate 911 call should be made and Narcan administered. “You will check for a response and you will wait about three minutes. If there is no response, you’re going to give this other dose, so there is two doses in the box.”
Lochala said there also has been cases were people “reoverdose because the Narcan has worn off while the opiate is still there.”
By families having the Narcan available, Thompson said it can be administered before first responders arrive.
Thompson said he was glad that Unity Health was starting the program and it will be moving out to other hospitals across the state. On ACHI’s website at ACHI.net/naloxone, he said there are going to be testimonials from families who have loved ones who have been saved through Narcan and some from families who were not successful, “and we want to have more of the former and fewer, if any, of the latter moving forward.”
“As the major said, we had problems before COVID,” Thompson said. “We have had two things that have happened. COVID has stressed a lot of our families and individuals that are susceptible to substance abuse disorder, a disease, have had more problems from that. At the same time in our environment, we are having an influx of increasingly strong fentanyl, illicit fentanyl, that is now getting into almost every type of illicit drug that people are taking.
“So people are taking a drug that they think is a lower dose but it is a higher dose, it’s a much stronger illicit drug, and what it does is it knocks out your breathing center in the base of your brain and that’s why you have respiratory depression and you stop breathing. You become ashen. You become pale. You’re not breathing. This little nasal spray in your nose immediately gets in your bloodstream and blocks that drug.”
