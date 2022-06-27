The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding everyone to practice good water safety habits over the upcoming Independence Day weekend.
“The Fourth of July is one of the busiest and unfortunately most dangerous weekends on the water across the region,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Commander, Col. Eric Noe. “We’re asking visitors to be patient and courteous at boat launch ramps, and to slow down and watch out for other boaters on the water.”
Water levels are high at many of the Little Rock District lakes. High water can pose safety hazards such as underwater obstacles or floating debris, exercise caution if on the water this weekend.
“Park Rangers will be out on the water and in the parks this weekend to assist visitors and help everyone have a safe and memorable holiday,” Noe said.
Please remember to wear your life jacket, don’t drink alcoholic beverages and operate a boat, never swim alone and stick to designated swim areas. Following these safety tips can help make your family’s holiday a safe and enjoyable one.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.