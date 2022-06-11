Come join us for upcoming events at the Van Buren County/Damascus Library.
We kicked off Wednesdays Summer Reading program with Marty Boone, the amazing Balloon Man. The children, teachers and families loved it. This summer we will be having a bunch of exciting performers every Wednesday at 10-11 a.m. until the last week of July. Every day there is something different going on at the library. There are crafts, story time, all different types of games for all kinds of ages, STEM activities, and movies in the afternoon. We’re also going to have “Gardening with Mr. Bixler,” on June 29, at 9 a.m. for children and adults. He’s also giving out prizes for adults and kids.
We are also participating in the Archey Festival Weekend, on June 25th at 2pm. We will be having a rubber ducky derby race. Come by the Clinton Library to purchase a rubber ducky, and you will have a chance at a great prize if you win. The ducks are $3 each, or two for $5. So come on out and support your libraries. Call 501-745-2100 for more information, or if you have any questions. Also, check out our Facebook pages, “VBC Public Library” and “Damascus Public Library” for more updates about the libraries. If you would like to volunteer for the Clinton library, please stop by and get an application. Thank you for your support over the years. We greatly appreciate it.
Forthcoming entertainment
Clinton: 10 a.m. / Damascus: 2 p.m.
- June 15-Magic Mr. Nick.
- June 22- Big Poppa.
- June 29- Mom and Pop.
- July 6- May’s Mini Farm.
- July 13- Marshall Mitchell Singing Cowboy.
- July 20- Bright Star- The Singing Mermaid.
- July 27- Barnyard Buddies.
