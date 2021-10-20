PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — One person was killed and several others injured after gunfire erupted at a party in downtown Pine Bluff, authorities said.
The shootings happened early Sunday at the Sahara Shrine Center. According to Arkansas State Police, a Pine Bluff police officer also shot and wounded a man outside the building.
State police said the man, who has been treated and released from a hospital, was holding a gun.
Inside the building, eight people were shot, one fatally, authorities said. No arrests have been announced but authorities were expected to release more information Monday afternoon.
The center belongs to the Sahara Shriners and had been rented for a party, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
