The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s third annual Free Tree Fridays campaign resulted in the distribution of 10,000 trees during 28 events held across the state each Friday from March 17 through April 28. The events were hosted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division in honor of National Arbor Day, which is celebrated annually on the last Friday of April.
The Arbor Day act of planting a tree gives hope that the tree will grow to provide clean air and water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities, and natural beauty. The idea for the annual Free Tree Fridays campaign started in 2021 when Grant County Ranger Troy Wood requested an Arbor Day celebration giveaway in his county.
“We’re always getting calls from the public asking for trees or information about where to buy trees, so I thought a giveaway would be a great way to get trees to them and help them learn more about the work of the Forestry Division,” said Wood. “This way we can talk to landowners about our programs, and what better time to give away trees than Arbor Day?”
“This program is an excellent way to provide access to trees for people who may never have planted a tree,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator. “Arbor Day celebrates trees, and through Free Tree Fridays, we are able to promote proper planting techniques for bare root and potted trees, as well as the importance of planting native species.”
For more information about community development opportunities regarding trees, visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/ or contact Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator, at kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
