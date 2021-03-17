CLINTON — A March 3 call to the sheriff’s office about a shooting led to charges of drugs and firearm possession, along with a charge of battery, leading to a $100,00 bond.
Arrested in connection is Donald Heiser, 57, of Clinton, who according to online records is currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Two investigator reports were filed in the incident, per online court records. In the first a sheriff’s office investigator was called to a Highway 9 residence regarding “… a situation involving a shooting.” There the officer spoke with the father of a shooting victim who told him his son had been shot “days earlier” but did not want to go to the hospital due to outstanding warrants.
The officers spoke to the victim, who showed them two gunshot wounds, one, per the report, in the lower abdomen and one in the leg. An ambulance was called and the man agreed to go to the hospital. Prior to leaving how told officers he had been shot by Heiser after the two argued regarding the victim’s girlfriend.
The investigators spoke with Heiser who had, after being read his Miranda rights, admitted to shooting the man, the report stated.
Heiser said he had met the man’s girlfriend and began seeing her, which angered the victim. After a confrontation with the victim he fired the gun into the ground near the victim to scare him before driving away in his pickup, Heiser reportedly told investigators. As he began driving away the victim shouted he had been shot and Heiser stopped and picked up the victim, taking him to Heiser’s home where “… we got him cleaned up,” per the report.
They argued over the girlfriend again and after 24 hours Heiser reportedly took the victim to the victim’s father’s house. He admitted in the interview, per the report, that he was not supposed to have a gun due to a 2006 conviction.
In a second report, deputies searched Heiser’s home and found “approximately 20 grams of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 15 grams of suspected marijuana ...” and drug paraphernalia. A 410 gauge shotgun and ammunition was also recovered.
