CLINTON — A high speed car chase, with speeds over 100 mph, began in Clinton and ended in Marshall, per a March 29 Clinton Police report.
Arrested in connection with the incident was Kevin Lee Saldana, 27, of Green Forest, Arkansas.
Per the report, a Clinton Police officer was on patrol on Highway 65 at 7:50 p.m. traveling south past Walmart when a northbound car passed at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. A radar check confirmed the car was doing 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the speeding car drew closer, it swerved into the turn lane toward the approaching police car, forcing the officer to quickly change lanes. The officer made a u-turn and “attempted a traffic stop,” per the report.
The speeding car, a 1999 Toyota, did not stop, but instead accelerated, getting up to an estimated 100 mph as it passed KFC. The car then stopped in the passing lane of the highway in front of Tractor Supply, but as the officer got out of his car to confront the driver, the only person in the car, the driver took off.
The officer got back in his vehicle and pursued as the speeding driver got up to 110 mph as it sped through the highway construction north of town, occasionally pulling into the opposing traffic lane to pass slower cars.
“While pursuing this vehicle North on Hwy 65 I witnessed numerous vehicles that were ran off the roadway of Hwy 65 so that the suspect’s vehicle would not hit them,” the report stated.
The officer reported the car crossed the double yellow highway divider line several times, including on blind corners as they continued north. The suspect stopped again just inside Searcy County, apparently looking for something around the front seat, before speeding off again, reaching 110 mph, the officer reported.
As the car entered Marshall that city’s police became the primary pursuers. The chase continued to 2 miles north of Marshall when the Toyota pulled over for the final time, apparently out of gas. The driver stepped from the car with his hands up.
The Clinton officer placed the man, Saldana, under arrest. The officer noted an “odor of intoxicants,” per the report, and asked Saldana about it, who replied he had consumed “… only two beers.” The officer noted a partially consumed beer in the car’s cup holder, and several empty beer bottles on the passenger floorboard.
Saldana was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center where he refused any tests, including a breath test. There, the report stated, Saldana said he was on his way to Carroll County “… where he was going to whip his girlfriend’s new boyfriend and that he had enough ‘Meth’ in his system.”
A search warrant was arranged for a blood draw, which was done at Ozark Health hospital and sent to the state crime lab.
Saldana was charged with reckless driving, speeding, felony fleeing, left of center, passing on the shoulder, aggravated assault, possession of an open container, DWI and DWI refusal, per the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.