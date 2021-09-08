CLINTON — A call to 911 on Sept. 1 ended with a man being held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Arrested in connection with the incident is Jerry Steven Branch Jr., 21, of Morrilton. Charges include domestic battery, false imprisonment and contempt of court due to violation of a no-contact order.
According to the warrant affidavit included with online court records, deputies were dispatched to a Clinton address “… for a reported Domestic Violence in progress.” A woman was being “beat up by her boyfriend.”
Officers arrived and took Branch into custody. They examined the woman, who had a “swollen right eye” and bleeding. She was attended to by an ambulance crew, then taken to the Ozark Health emergency room.
Branch was taken to the detention center and served with a no-contact order.
In an interview, the woman told officers her and Branch were at home at 2:30 a.m. when they argued due to her “pleading guilty to a charge in court,” per the report. Branch punched the woman as she began to walk away and forced her to stay in the room. She laid on the bed, she told officers, until Branch fell asleep, then left the room at 5 a.m. and police were called.
The report concludes that Branch called the home from jail, asking for the woman despite the no-contact order. This led to additional charges.
