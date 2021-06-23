One of the happy things about the quickly changing weather here is it gives us lots of conversation starters. My neighbor would be totally lost about what to say if the weather stayed the same.
All the spring rain resulted in bountiful productivity in the early cool weather garden. Now, as temperatures are rising, summer gardens have started producing. But how looks the forecast for summer?
The Climate Prediction Center says temperatures will be under near normal, with a small chance of slightly above, and rainfall will be slightly higher than normal. The Old Farmers’ Almanac has a similar prediction. My forecast is it will be hot and humid.
Hopefully the “more rain” predictions will hold true and our dry spells will be short and brief this year. Rainwater collection systems can cover most short term dry periods for the average family garden. It is worth the time and investment.
After moisture needs, one of the biggest issues for summer gardens is insect damage. If you examine your plants often most problems can be stopped quickly.
My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren, used to tell me that many problems can be addressed by being supportive of the natural processes going on around us. For example, dirt daubers eat flies, crickets, leaf hoppers and more. The blue mud daubers are the main predator of black window spiders. Neither bother humans so she always just let them be.
Before I painted her house she gave me strict directions about leaving the red wasps alone in the eaves. I have never been stung by a mud dauber but I have felt the sting of red wasps. The job looked more difficult than I imagined. “There’s a red wasp nest in the eaves?” I stammered.
She smiled proudly and said, “Oh yes! And it’s a big one. I’ve read they can get as many as 3000 to 5000 per nest. But don’t worry, they’re relatively unaggressive.” Then she pointed up to the high eaves and, sure enough, I could see them coming and going constantly.
Being in a bit of shock by this point I could only sputter, “Relatively!?”
She smiled knowingly and explained, “I work around them all the time. If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you.”
I started to calm down as a plan formulated in my mind. I knew when she took her nap. “Ok Lalla, tell me why we like red wasps.”
“You know how I love cabbage. Red wasps love cabbage worms. I see them carrying the worms often, and other caterpillars that would harm my garden too. Plus red wasps are pollinators. Not as good as bees but they still contribute. And with honey bee populations in decline, it’s in our best interest to be supportive of all pollinators. There are over a hundred and thirty fruits and vegetables that depend on insects to reproduce.”
I could see she was on a roll.
“No insects would mean no more okra, melons, squash, strawberries, apples, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, coffee, all citrus fruit, beans, raspberries, blueberries...”
I held up my hand to stop her and said, “Ok, I’m convinced. Some bugs are good for the garden and the welfare of humans on the planet. Is that why you’re such a rabid organic gardener?”
She laughed and said, “I prefer to call it enthusiastic and yes. Too many of the chemical company insecticides kill all the bugs. That means all the good bugs get the same treatment as the bad bugs, which ends up with the bad bug populations eventually roaring back with few good bugs to keep them in check. So then more chemicals are needed.
“I prefer a more balanced approach that addresses individual problems with the least aggressive methods that work.”
“You mean like your beer traps for slugs,” I said.
She looked delighted and said, “I think you’ve got it. Minimal impact on the environment to get the job done. We can live in harmony with the balance nature provides and achieve success with a fine tuning approach.”
I never told her I killed out her red wasp nest with a harsh chemical the next day while she napped. I feel a bit guilty about it while writing this but I’m sure she forgives me. And to honor her meaning I no longer kill red wasps.
So just how does a gardener address bug problems from a more earth friendly perspective? It turns out the options are numerous.
Since I check daily, bugs I find are usually few and are quickly squashed. If you don’t like the satisfying feeling of squishing, drop them in a bucket of water, with a little dish soap.
Floating row covers provide protection from a wide variety of garden pests, including rabbit and deer. Of course crops that need pollinators should be opened when pollinators are active. There is wide variety of choices here so do your research before purchasing.
Soap has been used for over 200 years as a pest control in gardens and is effective on a wide range of soft bodied pests. Numerous insecticidal soaps are available commercially or make your own.
Lalla’s recipe was as follows. Place 1 onion, 4 cloves of garlic, 2 cups of mint leaves(or 20 drops of essential oil), 2 tablespoons of cayenne pepper and some water in a blender and pulverize. Allow to steep a few hours and then strain very well, to prevent clogging your sprayer, into a gallon container. Add 2 tablespoons of biodegradable dish soup, like Dawn or castile soap, and shake well before every use. Apply once or twice a week and after heavy rains. Since this is also a repellent, wide spread coverage of foliage helps to deter, but don’t spray when sunshine is strong or you may burn some leaves.
Another recipe mixes into a warm gallon of water: 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1 T of fish oil, 1 T of liquid dish soap, and 2 T of a vegetable based horticultural oil. This kills bugs primarily by suffocation and will control the spread of black spot fungus and powdery mildew.
Some bugs, like Japanese beetles, need something stronger. Neem oil is a vegetable oil that is pressed from fruits and seeds of an evergreen, originally from India. It does have some toxicity so should be handled carefully. While it repels a wide variety of bugs, I just use it to target the bugs I can see. It stops them from feeding. Also it is said to control black spot, powdery mildew, anthracnose and rust fungi.
Diatomaceous earth, or D.E., is a naturally occurring siliceous rock ground to a white powder. Its sharp edges cuts soft bodied insects externally, and internally if they eat it, to the point of death. Food grade D.E. Is used in dogs and cats for worms. Since it has silica in it use a dust mask while applying.
Pyrethrins come from chrysanthemums and has low toxicity. It kills bugs quickly and breaks down in the environment. Don’t use if mixed with piperonyl butoxide, which makes it not organic. I use this product as a last resort for serious infestations.
I’ve not touched on a host of beneficial insects that can be introduced to your garden. Some include ladybugs, lacewings, ground beetles, praying mantis, assassin bugs, hoverflies, minute pirate bug and parasitic wasps. Many of these can be purchased or attracted by certain plantings, such as yarrow, laceflower, Shasta daisies, boltonia, common boneset and cosmos.
Beneficial nematodes work in the ground, attacking the grub stage of many harmful insects, including fungus gnats, fleas and over 200 other soil developing pests.
And the list goes on: companion planting, trap crops, minerals, spinosad, rotenone, and Bt. The choices are numerous.
The bottom line to all this is, like Lalla, those of us that believe it is our duty to be good stewards of this glorious gift of a planet we’ve been given, have a multitude of ways to do that in our very own backyards.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
