Many gardeners enjoy talking about their gardens as much as creating them. So when I met James Ward in town recently, for the first time, our conversation quickly moved to our common love of gardening.
Since avid gardeners are always looking for ways to improve productivity, my interest was peaked when he mentioned using biochar in his garden. I’d never heard of it and asked questions until he suggested I come by to see how he makes and uses it. I happily accepted.
He made it sound like a very doable process and his plants showed the obvious benefits of its use. He suggested I check several UTube videos on the internet.
So what is it? Biochar is a lightweight black residue, made of carbon and ash, that is produced by heating biomass(like wood chips, leaves, sticks, etc.) in a low-oxygen environment. James makes his in a metal burn barrel using primarily wood chips. After an initial burn he closes the barrel so that the wood chips turn to charcoal rather than burning completely. In another barrel he puts water and organic fertilizer, like animal manure, compost, kelp, etc., and lets it set a few days. Then the charcoal is added to the liquid and allowed to marinate. The charcoal is very porous and sucks the fertile liquid into itself. When later placed in the garden its nutrient rich contents are slowly made available to plants.
This is not a new idea but dates back centuries to pre-Colombian Amazonians who mixed biochar with manure. They called it terra preta(black earth).
Some specific benefits include:
1) It increases water retention in the soil by absorbing and holding water in its porous structure. This reduces the need for frequent watering and improves drought tolerance.
2) It boosts soil health by enhancing soil fertility, structure, aeration and beneficial microbial activity.
3) It improves plant health by providing optimal growing conditions, improving resistance to pests and diseases.
4) It facilitates carbon sequestration by storing carbon in a stable form that does not decompose or release greenhouse gases.
James gifted me some of his biochar which I’m now experimenting with. I’m impressed. With weather predictors saying it’s going to be a hotter than average summer, biochar and large volumes of mulch should make watering efforts less demanding.
After moisture needs, one of the biggest issues for summer gardens is insect damage. My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren, used to tell me that many problems can be addressed by being supportive of the natural processes going on around us. For example, dirt daubers eat flies, crickets, leaf hoppers and more. Blue mud daubers are the main predator of black window spiders. Neither bother humans so she always just let them be.
Before I painted her house she told me not to bother the red wasps in the eaves.
Surprised, I asked, “Ok Lalla, why do we like red wasps?”
“Red wasps eat cabbage worms and others. Plus red wasps are pollinators. Not as good as bees but they contribute. With honey bee populations in decline, it’s in our best interest to be supportive of all pollinators. There are over a 130 fruits and vegetables that depend on insects to reproduce. No pollinators would mean no more okra, melons, squash, strawberries, apples, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, coffee, all citrus fruit, beans, raspberries, blueberries...”
I held up my hand to stop her and said, “Ok, I’m convinced. Some bugs are good for the garden and the welfare of humans on the planet.”
She continued, “Many of the chemical company insecticides kill all the bugs, good and bad. So the bad bug populations eventually come roaring back with few good bugs to keep them in check. So then more chemicals are needed. I prefer a more balanced approach that addresses individual problems with the least aggressive methods that work.”
“You mean like your beer traps for slugs,” I said.
She looked delighted and said, “I think you’ve got it. Minimal impact on the environment to get the job done. We can live in harmony with the balance nature provides and achieve success.”
The options are numerous for addressing insect problems from a more earth friendly perspective. Check for bugs daily. Squish or drop them in a bucket of soapy water.
Floating row covers provide protection from numerous pests. Crops that need pollinators should be open when pollinators are active.
Soap has been used for over 200 years as a pest control and is effective on a wide range of soft bodied bugs. Numerous insecticidal soaps are available commercially or make your own.
Lalla’s recipe: place 1 onion, 4 cloves of garlic, 2 c of mint leaves(or 20 drops of essential oil), 2 T of cayenne pepper and some water in a blender and pulverize. Steep a few hours and strain well, to prevent clogging your sprayer, into a gallon container. Add 2 T of biodegradable dish soup, like Dawn or castile soap, and shake well before every use. Apply once or twice a week and after heavy rains. Since this is also a repellent, wide spread coverage of foliage helps to deter.
Another recipe mixes into a warm gallon of water: 1 T of baking soda, 1 T of fish oil, 1 T of liquid dish soap, and 2 T of a vegetable based horticultural oil. This kills bugs primarily by suffocation and controls the spread of black spot fungus and powdery mildew.
Some bugs, like Japanese beetles, need something stronger. Neem oil is a vegetable oil that is pressed from fruits and seeds of an evergreen, originally from India. It does have some toxicity so should be handled carefully. While it repels a wide variety of bugs, I use it to target the bugs I can see. It stops them from feeding. Also it is said to control black spot, powdery mildew, anthracnose and rust fungi.
Diatomaceous earth, or D.E., is a naturally occurring siliceous rock ground to a white powder. Its sharp edges cuts soft bodied insects externally, and internally, to the point of death. Food grade D.E. is used in dogs and cats for worms. Since it has silica in it use a dust mask while applying.
Pyrethrins come from chrysanthemums and has low toxicity. It kills bugs quickly and breaks down in the environment. Don’t use if mixed with piperonyl butoxide, which is not organic.
There is a host of beneficial insects that can be introduced to your garden: ladybugs, lacewings, ground beetles, praying mantis, assassin bugs, hoverflies, minute pirate bug and parasitic wasps. Many of these can be purchased or attracted by certain plantings, such as yarrow, laceflower, Shasta daisies, boltonia, common boneset and cosmos.
Beneficial nematodes work in the ground, attacking the grub stage of many harmful insects, including fungus gnats, fleas and over 200 other soil developing pests.
And the list goes on: companion planting, trap crops, minerals, spinosad, rotenone, and Bt. The choices are numerous.
The bottom line to all this is, like Lalla, those of us that believe it is our duty to be good stewards of this glorious gift of a planet, have a multitude of ways to do that in our very own backyards.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.