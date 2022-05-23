I visited neighbor Darrel Clauer’s garden last week and was impressed with his efforts. In addition to numerous well developed warm weather crops he had an assortment of cool weather crops in his rowed garden and in various growing containers. I was given a handful of white icicle radishes to take home, deliciously crunchy with a robust bite.
He was particularly proud of tomatoes grown from seed provided by his daughter on her return from France. Often called Bull’s Heart, Ox Heart or Beef Heart, this French heirloom ripens from the inside out so the skin can be greenish even when the interior has matured. The skin eventually ripens making a bright red heart-shaped tomato weighing up to 12 ounces with heavy ribbing. It produces few seeds and is firm and meaty with little juice.
They can be used raw, fried, grilled, sautéed or roasted. They are often used in the French dish, ratatouille. When combined with mozzarella, olive oil, basil and salt they make an Italian caprese salad. They are also good for making sauces and in pastas.
Darrel also talked about building a water tower for periods of drought. With NOAA predicting that our area has a higher than average chance of drought this summer, rainwater collection when it’s available, for use during periods when it’s not, just makes good sense. Community water provider prices keep going up with no end to that trend in sight. Having backup systems can mean that when other gardeners are lamenting you can be smiling.
While both Darrel and I were successful at getting our early crops started, in spite of frequent spring rain, some gardeners had difficulty. A few have mentioned getting started late or not at all due to wet ground. So before we talk more about “too dry” let’s look at what can be done to address “too wet.”
Of course lots of rain makes for soggy soil which can make gardening difficult. Cultivating soggy soil can ruin its tilth, causing it to compact. Compacted soil forces plants to use more energy sending out roots that could have been used developing top growth. As a result, plants develop slower, tend to be smaller and less productive.
Knowledgeable gardeners never work their soil when it’s waterlogged, preferring to wait until some drainage has occurred. How long that takes depends upon the quality of your soil. High clay mixes, like we have around here, take longer. Soils with large amounts of organic material and sand drain quicker.
Tread lightly in the garden when it’s wet. It possible to damage roots due to soil compaction under these conditions, although using raised beds and growing boxes, never intended to be walked on, quickly solves the problem.
After storms, check for damaged leaves and stems and remove promptly. Stake up bent plants. Check for erosion and cover exposed roots with compost or soil. Check for signs of fungi and bacteria that can lead to disease. Treat promptly.
Watch for flooding. All parts of the garden need to drain promptly. Standing water for any length of time can cause root rot. Ditch to get water away.
Some weeds pop up quickly in wet weather. Get them while they’re young and get the root, which usually pulls easily in moist soil.
Watch for signs of slugs and snails. They can be very destructive. Slime trails are easy to spot at a certain angle because they reflect light. My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener Lalla Ostergren’s favorite method of fighting back was a half filled tuna can with beer sunk flush with the soil. They crawl in, get drunk and drown. Just kidding, actually they’re after the yeast, so nonalcoholic beer works too. Even something as simple as a board laid in the garden at dusk will have several slugs under it by the next afternoon. Just pluck, smash or snip to dispose of them. Several organic slug baits are available but be careful of some of the more traditional baits as they can poison wildlife and pets. Actually, there are several more options available including a mini electric fence that is powered by a 9 volt battery. If you’re desperate for something to do, plans are available on the internet.
Don’t let mosquitoes breed. Most gardens have an assortment of catchwaters: wheelbarrows, watering cans, saucers, buckets, etc. Dump the water so the larva can’t finish their growth cycle.
And finally, replenish nutrients. Repeated rains and flooding wash away much needed nutrients that keep your plants flourishing. Adding additional compost and organic fertilizers will help.
With summer approaching the problem often changes to “too dry.” Locally we can generally depend upon a drought at some point but a bit of preparation can get our gardens through these tough “dog days” of summer with flying colors.
Adding compost to your garden soil will help it to retain its moisture longer and benefit your plants nutritionally. Fine mulch, mixed into the soil, can also help. But, since it will pull nitrogen out of the soil as it decomposes, additional fertilizer may be needed.
Also, mulch on top of the soil will slow down evaporation. Straw is a favorite as it allows rain to easily pass through, contains few weed seeds and is readily available.
I also use leaf litter raked up from the forest floor. I prefer it from under pines as the needles allow rain to pass through to the soil. Broadleaf litter, if not chopped, can act like a roof and prevent rain from getting to where you want it.
Pine needles and oak leaves will, over time, move your soil to the acidic side. While that’s good for blueberries, nasturtiums, hydrangeas and azaleas, most garden vegetables prefer near neutral soil. A pH testing kit is well worth the investment.
I have had neighbors tell me that they give up on their gardens in the summer due to water prices. Yet these same neighbors let hundreds, maybe thousands, of gallons of water run off their roofs, down gutters and into the ground.
With a combination of rain barrels, tubs and cattle tanks, I am approaching a thousand gallon storage capacity. In my size garden that goes a long ways. My brother Tim, who lives in town, purchased two decorative rain barrels that offend none of his neighbors.
Another suggestion is to water early in the morning. This will allow water to soak in before the sun starts to accelerate evaporation.
And finally, consider using shade cloth. It will slow down moisture loss from plants, and the ground, during the hottest parts of the day. I use a simple framework made of bamboo poles and baler twine. Lalla used t-posts and long pieces of small dimension lumber and clothesline. Others use small diameter PVC. Kits are available.
Garden productivity is most often directly proportional to a gardener’s knowledge base. Application of this knowledge can help you have a bountiful garden this year in spite of most tough environmental conditions.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.