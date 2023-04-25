Warmer weather brings with it a kaleidoscope of color. Every day there is a new bloom to be appreciated and enjoyed. We can bring much of this color into our gardens with flowers that will benefit our vegetables. It’s called companion planting and can assist in achieving a healthier and thriving garden.
One of the best known flowers for the garden are marigolds. Found in bright yellows, oranges and reds, they have a reputation for deterring a number of garden pests, including rabbits, and attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. Some types will even reduce root-knot nematodes. Easy to grow flowers they are helpful throughout the garden, but are particularly effective planted near cucumbers, tomatoes and beans. Plant a few in containers to be moved around to where they are needed.
Due to being called “pot marigolds”, calendula is confused with marigolds but their leaves are edible while marigold is not. This yellow flowered plant has a thick root system that protects soil and is said to repel aphids. Plant it near lettuce, carrots and peas. Deadhead flowers to keep the blooming going well into summer.
A personal favorite is nasturtium as leaves, flowers and seed pods are all edible. They come in a wide range of colors and do well in poor soil if well drained. They repel blackflies and slugs, and attract hoverflies which eat aphids. Plant in full sun near beets, brussel sprouts, zucchini, broccoli, cabbage and pumpkin.
For a real riot of colors a patch of zinnias is hard to beat. They attract a wide range of pollinators, including hummingbirds which will eat whiteflies. They prefer full sun and fertile well drained soil. Plant near tomatoes, potatoes and cucumbers. Monarch butterflies are known to visit these during their fall migration.
Lavender pulls double duty, with beautiful flowers as a pollinator attractor and as a useful herb. It has been mentioned as helpful for upset stomachs, memory, motion sickness, colicky babies, hot flashes and more. Lavender’s strong scent repels cabbageworms and possibly larger pests like rabbit and deer. Plant it near broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and celery.
The small white-flowering plant sweet alyssum is a good ground cover for retaining soil moisture and suppressing weed growth. Additionally, it attracts many beneficial insects, including predatory wasps, lacewings, ladybugs and crab spiders. It is considered best planted with broccoli, carrots, chives and onion.
The cheerful white flowers of chamomile are best known for making a soothing tea, but preparations have been used for insomnia, hay fever, ulcers, inflammation, wounds, muscle spasms, menstrual disorders and more. Some people react adversely and it doesn’t mix well with some medications. It’s believed to improve the growth and flavor of many vegetables including: beans, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage, cucumber, kale and onions. It does best here when grown as a cool weather crop with limited direct sun.
A flower that does well here in full sun is cosmos. They are easy to to grow and self seed freely. Their wide range of bright colors attract many pollinators including bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. They also attract aphids so plant near aphid prone vegetables as a trap crop.
Another herb that produces beautiful flowers is borage. The cucumber smelling flowers attract many pollinators, repel hornworms and improve the flavor of tomatoes. Also plant near strawberries and squash. Plus the blooms and leaves are edible having a cucumbery flavor.
My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren’s number one flower choice in garden and yard, was elephant garlic. In early summer there would be hundreds of purple globes, four inches in diameter on three foot stalks everywhere. She believed they repelled insect pests and were totally edible at all stages of grow and all parts. She added young leaves to salads and older leaves to soup and stews. She particularly like the unopened flower pods, called scapes, raw in salads or pan fried in butter. But she would also have hundreds of bulbs braided and hanging in her harvest room for use through the fall and winter. Elephant garlic is much milder than regular garlic so is more palatable for some people. If that’s not a problem for you, most alliums have showy flowers and are very tasty with all parts edible, including onion, leeks, shallot and chives.
For years I had used colorful nasturtium petals to brighten up salads. But it wasn’t until I met Lalla that I learned many other flowers were edible.
Squash blossoms are favored by many and often stuffed with cheese, floured and fried. They can also be added to vegetable stews, top pizza, folded into frittatas, or added to quesadilla filing.
Wild violets, in white and purple, are often added to cakes and other pastries.
Pansies and violas are a longtime favorite and, like many flowers can be dried and stored for later use.
While my initial interest in gardening got started as a child it was Lalla that helped add a zest and intimacy to gardening that I had not previously known. I always marveled at her total enthusiasm for gardening. It was more than just a hobby or pleasant activity. It was her life, because from her point of view, it had saved her from the medical diagnosis that she was terminal. So she became convinced that fresh fruits and vegetables, preferably organic and self-raised, had extended her life.
But there was even more to it than that. Lalla had deep wonder about and love of the natural world. She marveled at how all the essentials for a strong mind and body could be found in her garden, yard and surrounding forest. How it was all interrelated fascinated her.
So now as I approach preparing for the summer garden I pay attention more fully to my plants and their needs. They’re communicating their condition constantly with their appearance and vigor. Paying attention to that can make you a more successful gardener.
For example, when you buy transplants look at all the offerings. Some will be larger, greener and more robust than others. Purchase those. After you plant them does their vigor continue or falter? The key is paying attention and learning to read their language. Spotting small changes can mean heading off big problems. Insect damage begins with a little bit, and can be stopped there if you notice and address the issue swiftly. The same applies with diseases, nutritional needs, overcrowding and watering. The more we notice our plants’ needs and address them quickly, the more our plants will reward us with continued robust growth and productivity.
If you are just getting started on this year’s garden be sure to be gentle with your transplants. Handle with care, initially protect from too much sun, and water regularly until roots are well established. They will develop quicker this way.
Remember that getting a garden to be healthy and productive is largely a process of trowel and error.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
