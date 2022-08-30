Summer is drawing to a close and soon fall gardens will be coming into their own. Let’s take a quick look back before we move on.
This past growing season saw the earliest, hottest, longest drought here in most memories. While spring gardens did well overall, summer gardens struggled. With extended high temperatures and little rain, productivity dropped as many plants went into survival mode. A neighbor lost most of this year’s crop of blueberries as their bushes stopped trying to produce berries in an attempt to save themselves until next year.
Some insects were bothersome but their numbers seemed to diminish as the drought extended. Even the annual appearance of Japanese beetles seemed to be in smaller numbers than usual. There were no reports of overwhelming populations destroying large amounts of produce.
As the drought ended, tomato hornworms appeared and partially defoliated several plants. My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener Lalla Ostergren, told me they were eatable.
“What,” I exclaimed!?
She grinned, “Yep, a large skillet with a little oil or butter on medium-high heat for about 4 minutes makes for a tasty treat. You just have to be careful not to rupture their cuticles. They go good with most vegetables but I like them topping a plate of fried green tomatoes. They’re rich with chlorophyll.”
“I don’t know about this. How many have you eaten, Lalla.”
“Only a few but that’s because my chickens love them and you know how I love my chickens. So they get first choice unless someone is coming over for a meal that I want to impress.”
Of course, I then had to try it for myself and found them to be a delightfully crispy treat when fully cooked. Undercooking results in a less than desirable squirt of body fluids when munched.
Fall is rushing at us quickly so starting a to-do list now makes good sense. It might include some of the following.
Many clean up their gardens in the fall to dispose of pests and diseases that can overwinter in dead plants and debris. Diseased plant material should go in the burn pile or garbage rather than the compost pile. Some organic gardeners with healthy gardens and large populations of beneficial insects will wait until spring when the good bugs hatch out before cleanup.
Get a jump on spring by testing your garden soil in the fall and adding amendments as needed. Testing kits are available at many nurseries.
Don’t forget to turn the compost pile over and add to the garden. As vegetation dies and leaves drop add them to your pile.
Chop leaves with a mower before using them as mulch on your flowerbeds. They decompose faster and allow rain to pass through more easily.
Sow flower seeds like pansies, bachelor buttons, larkspur, poppies, calendula, columbine and others for early color next year. Also, bare-root peonies can be planted in the fall.
Plant spring-blooming bulbs. Fertilize existing plantings. Also plant some bulbs in pots and cover with mulch. When they bloom in the spring you can move them to prime display locations.
Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Be sure to water if rainfall is scarce.
Cut the lawn low the last mow of the season. And don’t forget to empty the gas from the mower before storage.
Cut the stems of coleus and geraniums to root in water over winter. And move in tropical houseplants before nighttime temperatures fall below 50 degrees.
Clean, dry and sharpen garden tools. Oil wood handles for longevity.
Harvested garlics can be planted now. Lalla always recommended planting only the biggest cloves and saving the smaller for use cooking during the winter.
The idea of a fall garden is to get your plants mature before the first frost. While most cool weather crops can survive mild frosts, their growth slows as temperatures cool down and daylight lessens. Most seed packets list days to maturity or harvest, so it’s just a question of counting back from the expected first frost.
Our average first frost in the county is October 12. But there’s a 10 percent chance it could happen as early as September 29, and an outside possibility it won’t happen until after October 25. It varies from year to year. It can even depend on your location in the county.
So for example, my radish seeds say 20-30 days to harvest, so I count back from October 12 thirty days to September 13. That’s the day to plant. Actually, since I love radishes, I’ll make three plantings about a week apart.
My lettuce says 40-60 days to harvest. Counting back I discover it needs to be planted now. I’ve chosen two varieties, Grand Rapids and Romaine, which do well through the first frosts and survive even with temperatures in the mid 20s. And by covering them up with a blanket, when it gets colder, the harvest season can be extended well into December.
Plants that take longer to develop should have been started already. If you missed this opportunity there are nurseries that sell fall vegetable transplants.
There is still time to direct sow lettuce, garden cress, radish, mustard, collards, turnip and cabbage in the garden or coldframes. Or plant in pots and buckets that can be moved to protected locations, such as a greenhouse, when it gets really cold, for fresh winter produce.
Onion seeds and sets can be planted now. Lalla’s favorite variety came from her Grandma Sophia Barbara Finger Stevens who grew them in Madison, MO, in 1860. Lalla called them walking onions. They’re easy to grow and produce wonderful tasting green onions, spring and fall. The half-dollar sized bulbs are great for flavoring salads and soups.
They form a cluster of sets on top of a stalk. When the stalk matures it falls to the ground, allowing the cluster of sets to root some distance from the plant. The next generation does the same and before you know it the onions have “walked” quite a distance from the original plant.
Since soil will determine the best results for onions, and garlic, choose a well drained area, rich in organic matter, on the alkaline side, pH around 7. These onions are highly adaptable and will grow almost anywhere. Although the bulbs will rot in a wet area. They can be planted at various times of the year but some say Thanksgiving time is best.
I plant some in pots, a row in the garden and a few where I can let them grow for years. Plant sets about 2 inches apart, bulbs about 4 inches apart and about 1 inch deep. Harvest time is when the tops dry back. Then they can be replanted or dried for seasoning in the kitchen. Mother bulbs can be left indefinitely.
I am constantly amazed by the many healthy choices in the garden. And I love being responsible for their health since they’re responsible for my health. I garden for health. It’s a bonus that I love doing it too.
I feel more myself in the garden and more a part of the rhythm and rhyme of the ebb and flow of Mother Nature. I’m overjoyed with all the gifts our Creator has given us so freely.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.