Sitting here in my garden at the end of September, on a sunny day with the temperature approaching 80, it’s hard to believe in a few short weeks the summer garden will be gone. I will miss the fresh tomatoes and peppers particularly, having had so many I could regularly share with neighbors. While there were some dry periods and insect infestations that made for more effort, all in all it was a very good year for productivity. There are similarities from year to year, but there are also differences. It keeps gardening interesting and challenges me to adapt to changing circumstances. And because I love gardening so much, the passing of the summer garden will not slow me down from embracing the opportunities and rewards of the fall garden.
At this moment, my cool weather crops include carrots, green onions, Swiss chard, collards, radish, peas and numerous salad greens. In the interest of trying something new this year, I planted a 30 gallon tub of mixed greens, including arugula, endive, red kale, red and green romaine, Salad Bowl and Lalla Roses lettuce. I have been thinning enough over the past two weeks for a salad every night. I expect this to continue well past the first few frosts.
One last warm weather crop that can still be planted is garden cress. It can reach maturity in under 4 weeks. This edible herb is related to mustard and has a peppery, tangy flavor. It goes well in salads and on sandwiches. Since it likes 45 degrees and above it would need be covered on cool nights. Nutritionally strong, with potassium, vitamin C, B-6, magnesium, calcium and fiber, it can be easily grown indoors during the winter months.
Cool weather crops that could still be planted include kale, mustard, spinach, cabbage, turnips and Swiss chard. If the really cold weather holds off, you could be harvesting these items into December. And cold frames and other season extenders would allow harvests well into next year.
Cover crops can also still be planted. They are often referred to as green manure due to the benefits to the garden soil when turned under in the spring. Legumes are particularly popular because they pull nitrogen out of the air and return it to the soil to be used by subsequent crops. They have been used since ancient Greek and Roman times. Choices include clovers, cowpeas, field peas and hairy vetch.
Other benefits of cover crops are they slow and/or prevent erosion. They produce biomass and add organic material to the soil. And, they can attract beneficial insects.
It’s still not too late to plant onion and garlic cloves. Both will be developed enough by spring to provide some tasty green additions to salads.
And don’t forget to plant spring flowering bulbs, like daffodils, crocus, snowdrops, Siberian squill, chionodoxa, grape hyacinth English bluebells, wood hyacinth and tulips. These can do well next year even when planted as late as December. There’s nothing quite as uplifting as the first color of spring flowers after a long cold, dreary winter.
Last month’s column talked briefly about fall garden cleanup but it deserves more discussion. Cleanup of old vegetation is very important to prevent overwintering of bugs, eggs and disease. Some burn it to eliminate all risks. If you can’t do that, at the very least, remove it to a distant location. If you have yard waste pickup, include it with that.
Some compost it, which if you’re an advanced composter, will also work. Most pathogens and virus will be destroyed with pile temperatures 131 degrees or higher for at least three consecutive days. Some bacteria need over 150 degrees but don’t let your pile get over 160 as that will start to hurt the beneficial biological processes. Be sure to wear a mask when turning your pile to limit exposure to pathogens.
There is another perspective that encourages us not to clean up our gardens until spring. If you had little disease and few bug problems, or have introduced beneficial insects, it is suggested you wait. There are over 3500 species of native bees, important to pollination, that need places of protection for the winter. Many butterflies are pollinators and also need a winter shelter. Ladybugs, famous pest eaters, shelter under leaves or rocks and at the base of plant stems. Not cleaning up the garden benefits insect eating birds, like chickadees, wrens, titmice, nuthatches, phoebes and bluebirds.
Numerous predatory bugs, like assassin bugs, lacewings, big-eyed bugs, ground beetles, damsel bugs, and many more pest eating bugs, overwinter in your garden as adults, eggs or pupae. They start eating those “bad guys” as soon as they emerge in the spring.
This choice is best for organic gardeners who have kept botanical pesticide use to a minimum, and have encouraged pollinators and other good bugs. Most of these beneficials will have emerged after seven days of at least 50 degree temperatures.
Before we leave this buggy issue, let’s talk spiders. Many of us respond with horror and revulsion when finding a spider in the house, but they have to be listed in the “gardener’s friend” category. They do an incredible job of limiting insect populations. Although they eat our friendly bugs too, there are far less of those than the bugs we don’t want. So in the balance, the garden benefits from the presence of spiders.
There are web builders, hunters that move, like wolf spiders, and ambushers that wait, like crab spiders. The last two types benefit the garden the most. They are particularly fond of caterpillars, thrips, cucumber beetles, grasshoppers and plant bugs, but also eat aphids, leafhoppers, leafminers and spider mites, to name a few. But to receive their benefits we have to heed my friend and mentor Lalla Ostergren’s call, “Go organic!” Indiscriminate use of chemical pesticides destroys the balance of nature in the garden, increasing the need for more pesticides. Bad bug populations grow faster than good bugs. It hard to get the balance back. When I use a pesticide, it’s a botanical that breaks down quickly in the environment, and I only target the problem bugs. When a little is good enough, don’t use more. My favorite method of organic bug control is squishing(or is that squashing?). I find something very satisfying about it.
October will see our first frost of the season, so start making space indoors for houseplants that are now outside. That first cold snap can sneak up on us, and some tropical plants will die when it’s in the 40s. Moving indoors is better too early than too late.
For the garden, have coverups, like old sheets and blankets, ready to go when the first frosts are predicted. Many fall crops can withstand temperatures in the 20s, but that’s if it happens gradually. Going from the 50s or 40s one day to the 20s that night does not allow plants to “harden off”, or get use to the change. In such a situation be prepared to protect crops that normally could handle the low temperatures if they had time to adjust. A few years back, a mild fall and diligence covering when needed, saw me harvesting my last tomatoes in December!
When some say this all seems like a lot of work, I remember what Lalla use to say.
“Each plant requires a mix of nutrients for their health, so they send their little roots out searching and finding. Then we eat the plants to get the nutrients we need for our health. What a wonderful process! We are responsible for the health of our plants and our plants are responsible for our health.” She always made it sound fun.
October is a glorious month, as the last remnants of summer disappear and the first hints of winter start to make their presence felt. Take a walk and revel in the change.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
