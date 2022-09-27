The evidence is overwhelming, the use of tobacco products is harmful. That being said tobacco production in Arkansas is a part of our history and contributed to our development. When Arkansas became a territory in 1819 tobacco farming was widespread due to the high profits involved. But by 1898, according to an article in the Benton County Democrat, Arkansas had been dropped from the list of tobacco producing states due to light acreage. The times had changed as they continue to today.
I had the pleasure of a tour of Tommy Sharp’s garden in Clinton. He was particularly proud of a very healthy and large tobacco plant. He called it a “just for fun” project. This is his second year of gardening on bottomland associated with Town Branch. Often bottomland is more fertile due recurring deposits from flooding but in Tommy’s garden most of the good soil has been washed further downstream. A lack of organic material and lots of clay makes for rock hard ground that inhibits root development and decreases productivity. He is adding large amounts of organic material and rotating the location of his chicken coop. He says it’s helping.
Since much of the county has poor soil let’s talk a little bit about improving it. Organic growing techniques have been around for thousands of years. But after World War II the rise of the petrochemical industry and its promotion of toxic and synthetic fertilizers and pesticides for quick yield increases changed the face of farming, and gardening, in the U.S. The downside of this has become increasingly apparent as long term cost of production has gone up, air and water pollution has increased, soil quality and structure has deteriorated, and our ecosystem is being pushed towards collapse on various fronts.
On the other hand, the use of organic fertilizers contributes greatly to a healthier environment, soil quality increases and sustainable long term productivity. Some of your fertilizer choices include alfalfa meal, bat guano, blood meal, bone meal, coffee grounds, cornmeal, earthworm casings, fish meal, greensand, gypsum, kelp meal, lime, manure, molasses, seaweed, sul-po-mag and sulfur. Cost and availability will influence your choices and research how each impacts your plants.
With temperatures in the 80s as I write this it’s hard to believe the summer garden will be gone shortly. I will miss the fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. But my fall garden has started producing carrots, green onions, Swiss chard, collards, radish, spinach, peas and numerous salad greens.
Other cool weather crops that could still be planted include kale, mustard, cabbage, and turnips. If the really cold weather holds off, you could be harvesting these items into December. And cold frames and other season extenders would allow harvests well into next year.
Cover crops can also still be planted. They are often referred to as green manure due to the benefits to the soil when turned under in the spring. Legumes are popular because they pull nitrogen out of the air and return it to the soil to be used by subsequent crops. They have been used since ancient Greek and Roman times. Choices include clovers, cowpeas, field peas and hairy vetch.
Other benefits of cover crops are they slow and/or prevent erosion. They produce biomass and add organic material to the soil. And, they can attract beneficial insects.
Fall cleanup of old garden vegetation is very important to prevent overwintering of bugs, eggs and disease. Some burn it to eliminate all risks. If you can’t do that, at the very least, remove it to a distant location. If you have yard waste pickup, include it with that.
Some compost it, which if you’re an advanced composter, will also work. Most pathogens and virus will be destroyed with pile temperatures 131 degrees or higher for at least three consecutive days. Some bacteria need over 150 degrees but don’t let your pile get over 160 as that will start to hurt the beneficial biological processes. Be sure to wear a mask when turning your pile to limit exposure to pathogens.
There is another perspective that encourages us not to clean up our gardens until spring. If you had little disease and few bug problems, or have introduced beneficial insects, it is suggested you wait. There are over 3500 species of native bees, important to pollination, that need places of protection for the winter. Many butterflies are pollinators and also need a winter shelter. Ladybugs, famous pest eaters, shelter under leaves or rocks and at the base of plant stems. Not cleaning up the garden benefits insect eating birds, like chickadees, wrens, titmice, nuthatches, phoebes and bluebirds.
Numerous predatory bugs, like assassin bugs, lacewings, big-eyed bugs, ground beetles, damsel bugs, and many more pest eating bugs, overwinter in the garden as adults, eggs or pupae. They start eating those “bad guys” as soon as they emerge in the spring.
This choice is best for organic gardeners who have kept botanical pesticide use to a minimum, and have encouraged pollinators and other good bugs. Most of these beneficials will have emerged after seven days of at least 50 degree temperatures.
Indiscriminate use of chemical pesticides destroys the balance of nature in the garden, increasing the need for more pesticides. Bad bug populations grow faster than good bugs. It hard to get the balance back. When I use a pesticide, it’s a botanical that breaks down quickly in the environment, and I only target the problem bugs. When a little is good enough, don’t use more. My favorite method of organic bug control is squishing. I find something very satisfying about it.
October will probably see our first frost of the season, so start making space indoors for houseplants that are now outside. That first cold snap can sneak up on us, and some tropical plants will die when it’s in the 40s. Moving indoors is better too early than too late.
For the garden, have coverups, like old sheets and blankets, ready to go when the first frosts are predicted. Many fall crops can withstand temperatures in the 20s, but that’s if it happens gradually. Going from the 50s or 40s one day to the 20s that night does not allow plants to “harden off”, or get use to the change. In such a situation be prepared to protect crops that normally could handle the low temperatures if they had time to adjust. A few years back, a mild fall and diligence covering when needed, saw me harvesting my last tomatoes in December.
When some say this all seems like a lot of work, I remember my friend and mentor Lalla Ostergren saying, with delight, “Each plant requires a mix of nutrients for their health, so they send their little roots out searching and finding. Then we eat the plants to get the nutrients we need for our health. What a wonderful process. We are responsible for the health of our plants and our plants are responsible for our health.” She always made it sound fun.
October is a glorious month, as the last remnants of summer disappear and the first hints of winter start to make their presence felt. Take a walk and revel in the change.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.