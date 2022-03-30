12 Months of Gardening

I visited neighbor Bill Gabe a few weeks ago and was impressed by his early gardening efforts. In addition to a new, well built greenhouse made of fresh pine poles and plastic, he had started hundreds of seeds, in a wide selection of species and varieties. He gave me a tour of his new garden area and enthusiastically went on about future plans for his family’s garden. It made me realize I needed to get on the stick. So I promptly went home and planted out what cool weather seedlings I had started in my greenhouse and direct sowed some seed in the garden.
Thanks to Bill’s motivational presentation, I’ll pick some lettuce and spinach leaves and a green onion today for tonight’s salad and garnish it with some thinned radish seedlings and young dandelion leaves from the yard. Starting early means deliciously fresh and nutritious organic produce is on the table sooner and longer.
If you have not started yet, there are many cool weather transplants available at the nurseries. Get well developed ones to insure maximum productivity before the heat begins. Get a little extra from these plants in May by locating them where they will get afternoon shade.
It’s not too soon to start planting out warm weather crops if you are willing to protect them on cold nights. I have planted three varieties of tomato transplants and fully expect, and am prepared, to cover them as needed when overnight temperatures approach freezing. When conditions are right with humidity and wind speed, a frost can develop when temperatures are as warm as 36 degrees.
My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren, used mostly old sheets and blankets. Some use plastic sheeting but leaf damage can occur where it touches the plastic. Use stakes or wire hoops to hold it up. Or use in conjunction with a fabric sheet that separates the plant from the plastic. Over turned pots, buckets and cardboard boxes can be used when the cold spell is expected to be moderate. Low plants will do well with a mulch such as straw or leaves. Lalla always recommended a light watering before covering the plants in the late afternoon or early evening. And don’t forget to uncover the next day before the sun gets hot.
If you don’t want to mess with all this, have your warm weather transplants ready to plant out at the end April. There is an average 50 percent chance of a freeze on April 9 but that chance diminishes to 10 percent by April 26 in our area. You make the call.
Seed can still be planted now but productivity will likely be less than with transplants. Choices include beetroot, leeks, carrots, Swiss chard, spinach, summer cauliflower, kohlrabi, lettuce, radish, turnip, spring and pickling onions, peas and early potatoes. The last chance is now for long growing season items from seed, like some tomatoes, chilies and aubergines (eggplant). Still possible also are squashes, cucumbers, melons and pumpkin.
Usually, we can count on 195 freeze free days a year here. Most seed packs include information about the number of “days to harvest.” But that is a guide and not a certainty. For example, luffa gourd seeds need about 120 days to harvest. But temperatures can affect how speedily seed germinates. Luffa likes warm soil and will delay germination if it is not. The 120 days to harvest is for an edible gourd. The fibrous “sponge”, that is popular with many, takes several more weeks to develop. Luffa, like a lot of vegetables, will keep producing fruit as long as the growing season lasts. So the longer it grows the more fruit you will have. This is good one to start early indoors, unless you are doing it for fun and will be happy with just a few gourds.
This can all be intimidating to a new gardener. Understanding the what and when to plant, how to care for the plants, protecting your plants from disease and pests, and all the details of a successful garden, can be a bit overwhelming. Keep it simple in the beginning. The quickest way to gag on gardening is by biting off more than you can chew. Only grow what you like and start small. And while there are plenty of information sources for all this on the internet, I encourage you get a good book that you can highlight and make notes in. Look for something that has an overview of the fundamentals of gardening.
Now let’s take a look at some other appropriate activities for this time of year.
Too many dead leaves can prevent water from going where you want it, so clean out pots, window boxes and the gutters that fill your rainwater collection system. All this debris can go in the compost pile.
This can be a good time to move existing plantings to new locations. You can divide summer and fall blooming perennials and ornamental grasses now. Digging is at its easiest when the ground is damp, not dry or wet. And plant perennials early for best root development.
Deadheading spring flowering bulbs when the blooms begin to fade puts plant energy into the bulb rather than seed production. The addition of a little fertilizer will help enhance next year’s showing.
Gardens can be top dressed now with compost and well-rotted manure. A little later, as temperatures warm, spread mulch to conserve moisture and get a head start on weed control.
Many spring blooming shrubs can be pruned after flowering, if desired. Long stems from pruning make good stakes for the garden, or some can make new plants.
For Lalla, this was also the time to start a new compost pile with all the leaf debris and dead vegetation that had collected over winter. Warming temperatures means that decomposition of the pile will be faster. While nature makes this happen on its own, the process can be accelerated. The pile needs to be damp, but not wet, and get plenty of air by turning the pile over periodically. A little added manure helps. If you you don’t get it exact, that‘s okay, it will happen on its own. And a properly maintained compost pile never smells bad. It smells earthy.
Lalla’s husband got her a tumbler composter. It is a big barrel setting in a frame, with a crank. It can produce compost much faster than piles. She used two buckets of kitchen scraps, a bucket of chicken manure for nitrogen and four buckets of leaves for carbon. Daily turning of the handle had “brown gold” ready for the garden in less than a month.
Another quick method, in warm weather, is using black plastic bags. Fill your bags with similar materials as above, but use more green materials like grass clippings. Twist tie it closed, but not too tight. Gas needs to be able to escape. Place in the sun and roll over every other day. In three weeks you will have a product that looks like fresh cow manure. This process doesn’t use air like a regular compost pile so the gases given off are reminiscent of an outhouse. It’s best not to attempt this upwind of your neighbors.
With new life rushing towards us everywhere I encourage everyone to empty their lungs and breathe deeply the invigorating outdoor air. Walk barefoot in the newly greening grass and feel the earth’s energy that sustains life. And, as Lalla would say, “eat your fruits and vegetables for a long and healthy life.”
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
