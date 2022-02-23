I spotted my first daffodil blooms of the season last week and was filled with eager anticipation of starting the spring garden. Folklore says the blooming of the early daffodils marks the beginning time for planting cool weather crops.
Hopefully, after the next cold snap, it will be time to go. Garden soil at 40 degrees is considered warm enough to plant many cool weather seeds. Garden thermometers can help you get it right, are reasonably price, and available wherever garden supplies are sold.
My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener Lalla Ostergren would have all her seedlings on window sills by now, ready to go in the garden when the perfect time had arrived. She determined her “perfect time” based upon several factors including moon phases, plants in the woods starting to bud out, wild animal behavior, the appearance of certain insects, and smells in the air.
Also, she had ordered most of her seed choices for the year, including at least one choice she had never tried before. Lastly, she had her map of where everything was to be planted in her garden. She was a poster child for garden preparedness.
Most of us will never achieve her level of performance but don’t let that stop you from participating in one of the most richly rewarding activities available to almost everyone. Even those with physical challenges can start a window sill herb garden, or a pot, bucket or tub of greens near the back door. I have several raised grow boxes that do not need bending. Positive benefits start immediately even with the smallest of gardening efforts.
An article by Allie Gouveia, from UNC Health Talk, lists “8 Surprising Health Benefits of Gardening”:
Gardening is a self-esteem builder. Even a little success with growing things lifts our spirits and gives us more of a sense of being in tune with the natural processes of earth.
Gardening can reduce stress. It helps get our focus off our problems and onto a goal. Watching things grow and thrive imbibes us with a sense of well-being.
Happiness can increase with gardening. There is a healthy bacteria in the soil, that when inhaled, raises the level of serotonin in our body and that reduces anxiety.
Gardening can keep your hands nimble and strong. Digging, planting and pulling helps work out the kinks and builds strength.
Outdoor gardening can boost your vitamin D levels. Exposure to the sun produces vitamin D which strengthens bones and our immune systems. Remember to use sun screen.
Heart health can be enhanced through gardening. Depending upon your level of exertion, cardiovascular health can improve.
The whole family can benefit from gardening. In addition to the bonding and sharing experience of a family garden, kids exposed to dirt early have been shown to have reductions in allergies and autoimmune diseases.
Eating healthier can be a natural extension of raising your own food. Being intimately involved with the process increases the importance of the outcome. It doesn’t get any fresher than straight from your garden to your table.
Looking back briefly, some extended cold and ice made winter gardening difficult this year. Even with coverings, many cool weather crops expired with the well below freezing temperatures. Some of my lettuce and specialty greens survived. This kind of success most often has to do with good southern exposure, protection from north winds and a willingness to quickly cover plants when extreme cold is predicted.
March is a wonderful month to get serious about the spring and summer garden.
It is always a guess with the weather, but well developed cool weather plants from indoors can start being prepared for set out in the garden soon. Get them use to the outdoor conditions by setting them out for a few hours each day for about a week before planting. This is called “hardening off.” And be prepared to cover them if overnights drop below freezing. Even cold hardy plants are not as resistant when young.
Seed to direct sow now could include broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, collard, kale, spinach, lettuce, onions and rutabaga. A little later in the month plant beet, carrot, cauliflower, celery, endive, lettuce, mustard, onion, parsnip, salsify, and turnip, to name a few.
Shelling, snow and snap peas can all be planted as soon as the ground thaws.
It also depends upon how long the soil stays wet. Seed, and potatoes, can rot if kept wet too long. Good draining soil helps but keep an eye on the forecast and check your soil for moisture content before planting.
Getting seeds to germinate properly requires a balance between moisture and temperature. Even with the perfect balance, seed like carrot, can take up to two weeks. Also, once planted, don’t let seed dry out as that will delay germination.
Soaking seed in a kelp solution overnight before planting helps softens the seed coat and gives germination a bit of a jump start.
Longtime gardeners are fairly clear in their minds about their plans at this point but here are some questions beginners should consider.
How much time will you devote to your garden? Big is no good if you don’t have the time for it. Will you plant in pots, boxes, buckets, tubs or the ground? Each will require a different amount of soil, amendments and seed. Where will you get your soil? Beginners should be checking what’s available at local nurseries. Longtimers are making their own. Will you use a tiller for your garden, or use a shovel and hoe? I like a shovel and hoe for the close feel of connectedness it gives me with my soil. What to plant? If you don’t like to eat it, don’t plant it. Will you have supplemental water available? Rain does not always come in a timely manner so we need to be prepared. I favor rooftop collection with well water backup. What fertilizers will you use? I encourage organic. How will you store your produce? Canning, dehydration and freezing are common options. Do you have a person to cover for you when you can’t be there for your garden? For more considerations like these, get a good book.
One last item deserving mention now is plenty of warm weather plants can still be started indoors, including bean, eggplant, okra, melon, pepper, squash and tomato, to name a few. Just remember not to transplant outside until the last chance of frost has passed, which can vary from year to year, but generally tends to be towards the end of April.
Check seed packs for information about days from seed starting to transplanting outside. Knowing when the last frost is expected allows you to know when to plant your seeds. For this example, let’s say the last frost will be May 1. The seed pack says 8 weeks from planting seed to transplanting outside, so that seed should be started about March 1. It’s ok to transplant out a little later if you get started late, and you can always purchase transplants at the nursery.
Now that the worst of winter’s cold weather is behind us, it’s time to be thinking spring. Before you know it buds will be swelling, flowers will be blooming and there will be wholesome, fresh and local vegetables available. Embrace the change.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.