Several garden vegetables can provide a bounty of fresh produce for the off season supper table. One such crop, that can keep giving all winter long, is Jerusalem artichoke. Since they don’t store well in the refrigerator, about 2 weeks, it’s best to dig them up as you need them. They can be eaten raw, cooked, pickled or pied.
Its’s easy to forget where they are since all the top growth dies back in the winter. My patch is marked with stones and a little flag to remind me they are there. If you’re not familiar with this plant you should be. It is a species of sunflower originally native to just central North America, although now widespread around the world. So they are not from Jerusalem and they are not related to globe artichokes but they are super easy to grow and very healthy. Also known as sunchokes, wild sunflower or earth apples, they are a knobby root vegetable with lots of fiber, potassium and iron. And since they have blood sugar balancing properties, are used by diabetics as a potato substitute. It has also been suggested they can be good for persons with high cholesterol.
Once they get established in a good location very little maintenance is needed. They do tend to overwhelm an area so plant them away from the rest of the garden.
My friend, mentor and healthy eating advocate, Lalla Ostergren, loved her fresh fruits and vegetables. Before we met, I was like many and let most of my garden die as winter approached. But Lalla wanted to have fresh produce year round. She was not satisfied with factory greenhouse grown, store bought, winter produce. She wanted her own good energy mixed with plants grown at home that she knew were free of pesticide residues.
Towards that end, her husband Richard built a greenhouse, out of mostly leftovers from their main house construction and salvaged materials. The 12 by 16 foot structure cost them less than $100. The biggest expense was running water and electric lines. That made me envious as I have neither in my greenhouse.
She knew that, so when she first went on hospice, she told me I could use it. Over three winter she had me growing tomatoes, beans, hot and sweet peppers, Swiss chard, kale and onions in there, and a whole lot of flowers.
Lalla’s garden had to have winter color. Pansies and violas, along with ornamental cabbage, can make a winter garden famous.
We’re fortunate to live in a climate that allows these flowers to thrive through most winters, without covering. They add a cheery note especially when the weather is dreary.
Southern facing positions are most successful, especially with nearby thermal mass, like brick, concrete and stone. Daytime sunshine is absorbed in the rocks until night when the stored heat is released, creating a very small microclimate. These ideal conditions will contribute to a robust and prolific winter flowerbed.
And many cold weather vegetables benefit from similar assistance. Cold frames store heat from the sun and can assist many vegetables to be productive all winter. With no thermal support collards can survive 15 degrees and some leek varieties can survive zero degrees. Some onions and garlics have similar high tolerance to cold. Even spinach, kale, cabbage, carrots, mustard, radish and arugula can all take various temperatures in the 20s. Add a cold frame or other protective season extender and many locations in Van Buren County can be harvesting fresh produce through most of the winter.
Lalla used to say, “My garden is a year round project.” One of her favorite gardening activities in December was beginning the plan for next year’s garden. First she would review her garden notebook, and map, from the past year, making notes of what succeeded and what didn’t. Then as the first gardening catalogs arrived, she would pour over pictures and descriptions. And then began making lists of what to order and where in the garden to plant, how much space would be needed and how much seed to buy. By the end of December, she would have a completed map of her new garden plan, including crop rotations, and have ordered much of her seed.
While I have never matched her productivity, I did catch her enthusiasm. As a result, I am now a year round gardener. And my favorite December gardening activity is buying gardening gifts for friends and family who garden. There are numerous options to be found online, although knowing what they really want is the only way to bring a beautiful smile to avid gardeners face when they open your gift. Most are happily willing to share their passion and talk on at great length if you show a little interest. Ask a few innocent questions and you’ll know exactly what they want.
Lalla didn’t think any growing project was too small to not benefit wellness. So she would promote small steps to those resistant to gardening, like growing a few little pots of herb on a window sill.
Possible choices include: sage, rosemary, thyme, chives, cilantro, parsley, oregano, dill, basil and tarragon. Kits are available and can make a great holiday gift.
Whether you start with seed or seedling, you want your sunniest window and a little supplemental lighting during the depth of winter’s darkness. Have the containers you use fit comfortably on your windowsill. Use a good quality potting mix, and feed and water routinely.
Lalla was convinced that being involved in plant growth and development contributed to her wellness before she ever benefited from eating the produce. So she wanted the growing process going on year round.
To those who resisted gardening because of the dirt, she encouraged sprouting. No dirt and no dirty hands needed. Winter is a great time to start sprouting and kits are available for holiday gift giving.
You need jars and lids. Many use quart canning jars. Soak about 3 tablespoons of your seed overnight, 8 to 12 hours. Drain the next morning. Rinse well and drain again. Many use cheese cloth on the open jar end to help with draining, although lids with holes are also available. Several rinse and drain cycles later your seeds will be sprouted and ready to eat. Mung beans and lentils are popular because they are easy and fast to sprout, 24 to 36 hours after the soak. A few more days of growth and your sprouts are ready for salads and sandwiches. Other popular seed choices include alfalfa, broccoli, wheat, soybean, radish, kale, onion, sesame, pumpkin and sunflower. Be sure your seed is untreated and intended for consumption. Numerous sources can be found on the internet.
Lalla thought being involved with and growing her own fresh fruits and vegetables soothed her mind and uplifted her spirits, long before she ate anything. She knew the research suggested that eating fruits and vegetables regularly could lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancers, lower the risk of eye and digestive problems and could have a positive effect on blood sugar. She was convinced her diet contributed to overcoming her early health challenges and greatly assisted her longevity. She was convinced it could do the same for the rest of us.
Hope to see you in the garden next month.
