I visited Russell Johnson’s well mulched garden in Crabtree recently. He has a wide variety of plantings and most appeared to be doing well. He lamented about his goats eating the okra and was disappointed with lack of productivity with some vegetables. He gives each plant a measured amount of water almost daily. We talked about the ongoing drought and high temperatures, and how that impacts a garden.
In the past eight weeks my garden has only seen a total of little more than an inch of rain. The general rule of thumb says a garden needs about one inch of rain per week but numerous factors affect this suggestion. Sandy soils need a bit more than clay soils due to draining faster. High temperatures cause plants and the ground to lose moisture more quickly, so more water is needed to replace this loss. One source said add one half inch per ten degrees above 60 to the one inch a week baseline. By this figuring, a week near 100 degrees would require a garden to get three inches!
One inch of rain on a small garden of ten feet by ten feet provides about sixty-two gallons of water. You can figure your gardens needs by multiplying its total square footage by .623 gallon.
A rain covers the garden fairly evenly but when we hand water the tendency is to focus on the base of the plant. Water drains into the soil in a inverted cone shape. Draining faster in sandy soil the cone is thinner and a bit thicker in slower draining clay soils. But plant root systems rarely develop in this shape. So pouring water just at the base of a plant may leave many of the roots dry which hurts productivity even when the proper amount of water was added. So spread your watering out from the base of the plant to get moisture to all the roots. Doing it this way should allow waterings to be done every other day if you have mulched well.
With rain in the forecast, here is a good tip to remember. Water your garden after it rains. The ground is so dried out at the moment light rain, and even a short-lived gully washer, will not sink deep. But the top soil will be softened and more receptive. Watering after the rain will allow moisture to penetrate more deeply and last longer.
No need to have a knee jerk response to plants wilting during the heat of the day if you have been watering sufficiently. They do this as a method of conserving moisture and will perk back up as the day cools.
Of course, water is the lifeblood of a garden. They just don’t last long without it. You can increase your garden’s capacity to retain moisture by working lots of organic material into the soil. And slow evaporation with plenty of mulch. Both will pull nutrients out of the soil as they decompose so be sure to add some additional fertilizer to compensate.
One more way to conserve moisture in the garden is shade cloth. Hot summer sun accelerates moisture loss from soil and plants. Cloth with 30 to 40% shade will slow that down and is good for most vegetables.
This is the time of year that often “weeds out” the less dedicated gardeners. Gardening is just more effort during the hottest part of the growing season, particularly this year. But the rewards and benefits of perseverance spur us on.
Those pesky Japanese beetles are everywhere right now, skeletonizing foliage on roses, grapes, canna, beans, tomatoes, peppers, pear, cherry, blueberries, okra and corn, to name just a few. They are thought to have arrived on the east coast sometime prior to 1912. They have been spreading ever since.
They spend all year underground eating grass roots, except for 30 - 45 days in the summer. They are a species of scarab beetle, over half inch long, with iridescent copper-colored body with green head. I use a Neem spray successfully. If you find just a few shake them off your plant. When they feed they release pheromones that attract more beetles resulting in a feeding frenzy that can defoliate a bush quickly.
Pheromone baited traps are available but some research suggests they attract more beetles than they catch. Place them far away and downwind of your garden, and only after beetles are confirmed in your immediate area.
Milky spore, a naturally occurring bacterium, takes the fight to their underground larval stage. The larva eat it, die and create more spores. Depending on level of infestation, maximum protection is achieved in one to five years.
You can also plant herbs that may have a degree of repellency. My friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren had elephant garlic planted everywhere in the garden and yard. She was convinced it depressed insect populations in the immediate area up through flowering. Others plant catnip, tansy, lavender, basil, lemongrass, rosemary, nasturtium and alliums for repellency.
A neighbor going on vacation asked me to water their plantings growing in two cattle tanks, every third day. In my absence tomato hornworms defoliate four tomato plants and a sweet pepper plant. They also took big bites out of the green tomatoes, which didn’t go to waste. The plants will probably produce a few fruit before fall but it could have been more.
Handpicking has always been my preferred control method, but it has to be daily. The organic pesticide Bt can be effective when applied properly. Tilling the garden, at the beginning and end of the season can cause a high level of mortality in the larva.
If you find an adult hornworm with white rice like eggs on its side, do not kill it. Move it to a distant location live. Those eggs will hatch, eat the worm and turn into parasitic wasps, which will lay more eggs on other hornworms. These can be purchased from gardening sources.
This is also the time of year to be vigilant for poisonous snakes. During the heat of the day they’re waiting somewhere cool and dark. Like under the tubs of water sitting in my garden. As the day cools they come out and hunt, sometimes late and sometimes early. As the season advances, and temperatures cool, they increasingly hunt more often during the day. Mindfulness of their habits and haunts helps keep unexpected encounters to a minimum.
Finally, let’s talk about the fall garden. It’s time to start those seeds. I know it seems early, but actually there are many plants that can be started indoors now from seed or even direct sowed in the garden. Check your favorites’ listed days to maturity and count back from the first expected frost, around October 12. That will give you the date you want to plant prior to. For example a short season snap bean, a warm weather crop, planted now could give you a couple harvests before the first freeze, while a short season lettuce, a cool weather crop, planted now could bolt, go to seed, before the cool weather really sets in.
Of course, weather being variable, there are other considerations that can affect development. I’ll talk more about this next month. But I encourage you have fun with the planning. There is a certain feeling of exhilaration that occurs when a plan comes together. Louis Pasteur said, “Chance favors the prepared mind.”
Hope to see you in the garden again next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.