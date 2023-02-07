The second-largest February tornado outbreak since 1950 occurred 15 years ago during the evening of Feb. 5 and the early morning of Feb. 6, 2008.
The event began on Super Tuesday, while 24 U.S. states held primary elections and caucuses to select the presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential election. Eighty-seven tornadoes occurred in nine states, with 57 fatalities in four states. There were five violent EF4 tornadoes reported: two in Tennessee, two in Alabama and one in Arkansas.
The EF4 tornado in Arkansas cut a path of 121.84 miles, ripping through Van Buren, Yell, Pope, Conway, Stone, Izard and Sharp counties. Thirteen Arkansans died in the tornado and 139 were injured.
Special thanks to reader Robert Snyder who provided photos he captured of the tornado and it aftermath the next day.
