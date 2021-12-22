LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two men with gunshot wounds were found dead in a stolen vehicle near the front entrance of a Little Rock hospital, police said, and a third person later arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The two men were found in a vehicle outside Baptist Health Medical Center late Sunday night, Little Rock police said. Police said the car was still running when officers arrived.
Police said that as they began the investigation, a person with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg arrived at the hospital and was treated.
After interviewing witnesses, police said, they determined that there was a secondary crime scene at an intersection about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of the hospital. No further details were given.
Police, who have not named any suspects, say the investigation is ongoing.
The two men who were killed have not yet been identified. Their bodies have been taken for autopsies.
