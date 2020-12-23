Donor levels

Platinum – $2,000 and above

Gold – $1,000 to $1,999

Silver – $500 – $999

Bronze – Under $500

Platinum

All Clean Restoration

Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing

First Service Bank

The River Company – Insurance & Bonds

Van Buren County Cattleman’s Association

Gold

Angela & Reagan Bradford

Clinton Stockyards

F.L. Davis Cash Ace Hardware Clinton

First Security Bank

Flywheel Energy

Grassroots Equipment

Love Family Trust

Masons of North Central Arkansas

McMahan Enterprises

Newman’s Farm Consultants Service

Pruitt’s Mid-State Livestock Auction

Regions Bank

Simmons First National Bank

Thomas Cattle Farm

Van Buren County Farm Bureau

W.H. McCaslin Family Limited Partnership

XTO Energy

Silver

Aday Lime & Fertilizer

Cannaday Abstract & Title Company

Clinton Rotary Club

Greenway Equipment

Hagans Dodge

Kirk Family Farm

Moore Family Farms

Ozark Construction

State Representative Stan Berry

Bronze

Bank OZK

Bonds Septic Service

Brian Hall

Clay & Kyle Evans

Eric Moix Construction

Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas

French Feed

Global Foods

Harold McCain

Home Bank

Indian Hills Golf Course

Jim & Vickie Whisenant

Justin’s Towing & Recovery

McClung Kubota Mt. View

McNabb Farms

Murphree Acres

ORE Recovered Materials

Patrick Breeding

Paul Rhoda’s Body Shop

Petit Jean Electric

Picture Perfect Show Lambs

Pruitt’s Auction Service

Ralston Auction Company

Stevens Stone Supply

TLC Bookkeeping & Tax Keeping

Ward Cattle Company

Special thanks to the following businesses:

Pruitt Family for auctioneering and clerking the 2020 Van Buren County Fair Jr. Livestock Premium Sale.

Ozark Construction and Donnie Collins for the construction of the new Livestock Office/Announcer Booth at the Wesley Hall Livestock Arena.

Tractor Supply for supplying shavings

T Bar J Custom Apparel for the sale backdrop and decorations.

