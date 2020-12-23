Donor levels
Platinum – $2,000 and above
Gold – $1,000 to $1,999
Silver – $500 – $999
Bronze – Under $500
Platinum
All Clean Restoration
Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing
First Service Bank
The River Company – Insurance & Bonds
Van Buren County Cattleman’s Association
Gold
Angela & Reagan Bradford
Clinton Stockyards
F.L. Davis Cash Ace Hardware Clinton
First Security Bank
Flywheel Energy
Grassroots Equipment
Love Family Trust
Masons of North Central Arkansas
McMahan Enterprises
Newman’s Farm Consultants Service
Pruitt’s Mid-State Livestock Auction
Regions Bank
Simmons First National Bank
Thomas Cattle Farm
Van Buren County Farm Bureau
W.H. McCaslin Family Limited Partnership
XTO Energy
Silver
Aday Lime & Fertilizer
Cannaday Abstract & Title Company
Clinton Rotary Club
Greenway Equipment
Hagans Dodge
Kirk Family Farm
Moore Family Farms
Ozark Construction
State Representative Stan Berry
Bronze
Bank OZK
Bonds Septic Service
Brian Hall
Clay & Kyle Evans
Eric Moix Construction
Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas
French Feed
Global Foods
Harold McCain
Home Bank
Indian Hills Golf Course
Jim & Vickie Whisenant
Justin’s Towing & Recovery
McClung Kubota Mt. View
McNabb Farms
Murphree Acres
ORE Recovered Materials
Patrick Breeding
Paul Rhoda’s Body Shop
Petit Jean Electric
Picture Perfect Show Lambs
Pruitt’s Auction Service
Ralston Auction Company
Stevens Stone Supply
TLC Bookkeeping & Tax Keeping
Ward Cattle Company
Special thanks to the following businesses:
Pruitt Family for auctioneering and clerking the 2020 Van Buren County Fair Jr. Livestock Premium Sale.
Ozark Construction and Donnie Collins for the construction of the new Livestock Office/Announcer Booth at the Wesley Hall Livestock Arena.
Tractor Supply for supplying shavings
T Bar J Custom Apparel for the sale backdrop and decorations.
