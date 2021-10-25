editor@vanburencountydem.com

=====================

A1 - 

[clin coun] 

[q court] 

[visit] // ctr

------- downpage -------

[gov candidate]

201118-VB-corp-lake

211020-VB-governor-update

211027-VB-land-auction

.

A2 - oped

211027-VB-editorial

211027-VB-heller-cartoon-standalone

211026-VB-BettyCarltonColumn

211027-VB-give-matt // no cook col this week

211027-VB-state-cap-week

A3 - community / obit

211027-VB-littell-obit-0art

211027-VB-calendar

211027-ffb-event

211027-VB-hs-play

211027-VB-butterfly-standalone // can move, whatever

211027-VB-crab-news // no scot this week

211027-VB-biz-of-week

A4 - news

211027-VB-idle-hour

B1 

211027-VB-football // skybox tag

211027-VB-oct-we-noticed-2art // downpage / art can cut/thumb, whatever

211027-VB-ath-support

211020-VB-spider-standalone // it's back

B2 /jumps etc

B3

B4  - puzzles

>> AP Today in History for Wed. 

>> add Today in History picture, please

B5 - CLASS

FILL

- MUST run

- SHOULD run - by priority

211023-VB-agfc

- can KILL

211025-VB-week-house-col

211027-VB-ua-beef-forage-1art

211027-VB-sheep-protect-1art

IGNORE AFTER THIS LINE

===============

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.