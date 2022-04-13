Late last week with a 53-47 vote, the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the highest court in the land. Judge Brown was the first female African American Justice to be appointed to the high court in its 232 year history. Last week I was riding in the car with my son and had NPR playing in the background. I make it a point to expose my family to news and talk radio on the rare occasions where I have control of the car radio. My obsession with talk radio is why it is so rare they surrender control over to me, but I digress. Shortly into the drive and the news of Judge Jackson’s confirmation local media was discussing the confirmation of Justice Jackson. After hearing the news that she was the first black woman ever appointed to the court my son said, “Why? What took them so long?”
A question that caught me off guard. I was somewhat surprised that he was absorbing the faint sound of talk radio in the background. The depth of his question equally surprised me. A question asked out of innocence, but a question that I think he already knew the answer to. It is an important question to consider. The history of the seats on the Supreme Court have not reflected the changing demographics in the country. The highest court should reflect the make-up of the nation whose laws it interprets, obviously.
Since 1789, 116 justices have held a seat on the court. Of the 116, Jackson is only the sixth woman and only the fourth person of color ever to sit on the bench. The gender barrier on the court was not broken until 1981, when President Ronald Reagan appointed Sandra Day O’Connor. Justice O’Connor’s appointment was a delivery of President Reagan’s campaign promise to appoint the first woman. The first African American Justice Thurgood Marshall was the first African American appointed to the bench in 1967. Why did it take so long?
My knee jerk reaction was to explain to him the various nuances of inequity. I wanted him to understand why this moment is so historic. Maybe I could have told him that it takes time to break down color barriers and social and ethnic biases that limit the opportunities of some people. Maybe I should have said something about the fact that the fight for equity remains in 2022. I could have said that not everyone has access to equal opportunities. I could have said that his zip code limits some of the opportunities that even he can access. We could have talked about the racial barriers that still exist today. I should have asked him if he realized that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was on paper more qualified than the last few justices appointed to the court were and still, hers was an uphill climb.
Embracing the moment, I did none of those things. I answered the question like any dad would, with another question. I asked him why he thought that it took so long. I was curious what his response would be, I wanted to understand how the world looked through his eyes. He thought for a moment and then responded, “Probably, because of the color of her skin.” It made me proud that he saw the connection about the racial bias that exists in the world. He understands that opportunities are not equally available to everyone.
Justice Jackson also brings with her a long career as a public defender and has experience on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. The commission created by congress in 1984 to reduce disparity and increase transparency in sentencing. Her prestigious career path also serves as an example of how qualified African Americans must be in order to be considered for higher positions. That is a grave injustice. In her remarks following the confirmation vote, Justice Jackson said, “It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we’ve made it! We’ve made it – all of us,”
It is encouraging that my son and others in his generation are beginning to ask those questions and reflect on the difficult answers. It is a sign that they know that something is still wrong in the world. In many ways, the republic has come a long way. The questions that I asked at his age were contextually and conceptually different, but they were there. There is encouragement in the fact that this next generation has a much lower tolerance for issues of injustice and inequity. While we wait we all wonder, “What took them so long?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.