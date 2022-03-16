A Clinton man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea agreement for charges of rape.
Online court records show Anthony M. Pearson, 46, was sentenced to 300 months in Arkansas Department of Corrections, charged with rape, by Hon. H.G. Foster on March 9. Pearson had been held in Van Buren County Detention Center on $50,000 bond prior to sentencing.
The same online records show Pearson had been due to begin a jury trial at the date of the sentencing order.
Pearson had been arrested by Clinton Police in 2020 after an investigation. A prosecutor’s report filed with the online court records states: “On or about September 14, 2014, the defendant [Pearson] engaged in forced deviate sexual activity with his 13 year old daughter. On or about February 20, 2019, the defendant engaged in forced sexual intercourse ith the same victim, who was 17 years old at the time of offense. The victim disclosed that defendant engaged in sexual contact or intercourse with her on numerous occasions from the time that she was about nine years old.”
The report continues: “Defendant was previously convicted of Aggravate Robbery, a ‘serious felony involving violence…’” citing the statute and case number, “… in Benton County, Arkansas.”
The case number indicates a 1993 date of the Benton County offense.
