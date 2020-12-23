The Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 694,387 pounds of unwanted pesticides in ten counties during 2020 collection events. Since 2005, the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has overseen the collection of 5,125,965 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to work with our partners in administering the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “Events like these, held annually throughout the state, help ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides and prevent them from potentially polluting our environment.”
Participation in collection events is free and anonymous to farmers and other non-industrial landowners. The program is funded through pesticide registration fees. Pesticide collection events have taken place in every county in the state.
Commonly collected items include old or outdated pesticides such as calcium arsenate, 2,4,5-T, sodium cyanide, lindane, and chlordane. Registered pesticides, like glyphosate products and 2,4-D, that are unusable because they have been exposed to the elements or have been held over from previous growing seasons also can be collected.
The Spring (March 9 - 13) and Fall (Nov. 2 - 6) collection events were held in the following ten counties: Arkansas, Cleburne, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lonoke, Perry, Prairie, Pulaski, and White.
The Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program is conducted in cooperation with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas Farm Bureau, and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment. Representatives from these agencies make up the Abandoned Pesticide Advisory Board. This board selects county sites for collection events. Priority watersheds are a large consideration for the Advisory Board in choosing counties/regions for site collection.
Find more information about the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and its programs and services at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.