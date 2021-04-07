The FCC has announced a series of changes which will impact how local telephone service is used, and faster access to suicide prevention counseling in the coming months.
The most immediate shift is this month when, on April 24, area code will be required in advance of the seven digit phone number, regardless of the number being dialed for non-mobile calls. On Oct. 24 this will become the case for all calls, mobile and non-mobile.
On July 16 service begins where dialing “988” will route a call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Prior to July 16 the number remains 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). Online chat remains available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ The 800- number will remain in service after the 988 transition.
Veterans and Service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.