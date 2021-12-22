The wife and I have embarked on the annual tradition of a Christmas movie marathon. Shortly after Thanksgiving, we ease into the season with a running list of holiday horror films before hitting the classic more traditional movies. The holiday classics bring back cherished memories from my childhood. Grandpa used to get a good laugh every time we watched “Home Alone.” Hard to watch that one without hearing his unique laugh in the recesses of my memory coming to life.
Movies have always had that effect on me I suppose. There are films I cherish and have watched more times than I can count just for the mere fact of the special memories they seem to resurrect. The moving picture provides an escape to another reality where anything is possible. Opinions differ I suppose, but what makes a film really great is its ability to cause you to stop and think about life from the character’s perspective. There is always a hidden moral or a lesson to be learned from some of the great films, regardless of the genre.
A constant in all holiday films is that special lesson you are supposed to learn about Christmas. The hidden meaning of what the holiday is really all about. No one did it better than Charles Dickens when he wrote “A Christmas Carol.” The novel was originally published in London in 1843 during a time when the British were reevaluating Christmas traditions of the past and how to adopt newer traditions. The story has managed to become a timeless tradition all its own. The theme of the story has been woven into various films and adaptations for over 175 years.
The various adaptations of the film have stayed true to the deep meanings of this classic story. Dickens tells the story of a man who has all but lost the sense of the Christmas spirit. Ebeneezer Scrooge is deeply embedded in the British aristocracy and his quest for greed has left him alone on Christmas Eve. Throughout the night he is taken on a journey where he is asked to reflect on Christmas’s in the past, the present, and if the lesson is not learned he is shown what his future might hold. It is a journey of self-reflections and how those reflections tend to shape who we are in the present.
Being no stranger to self-reflection, each viewing of the various adaptations seems to have the same impact on me. I think back on Christmas’s past and the joy and traditions that have evolved in my own family over the years. The many holiday meals that I spent at the kid’s table at grandma’s house. The time I transitioned into adulthood and had kids of my own. I remember the joy on their faces when they tore into gifts on Christmas morning. I also think of the many things and opportunities that I took for granted and the years. Years that seemed to move by much too quickly. Reflecting on the past can evoke sadness and depression in some, I have felt that too. Those feelings, normal as they may be, are not ones you should sit with too long. You will never move forward if your eyes are on the rearview mirror. The past, if it is to serve a purpose, is there for us to learn and grow from.
This year the holiday spirit has not passed me by. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to spend it with family. My parents have moved close after years of many Christmas’s when we were separated by time and distance. My loving family will be nearby and I will be surrounded by those who each hold a special place in my heart. All things that I have to be grateful for. In light of those many things, I am ever mindful of those who aren’t so fortunate. Those whose holiday experiences will be filled with heartache and grief.
As for the future, I try not to think of it as much as I used to. Thoughts of the future have always been a source of anxiety for me. I guess I have learned this year to enjoy each day and treasure the present and let the future take care of itself.
It is my hope that you and your family will have the happiest of holiday seasons however you chose to celebrate.
