It’s a wonderful Christmas gift. It’s a unique gift. It’s a gift that’s so amazing that somehow, maybe we fail to treasure it as we should. That wonderful, amazing, unique, and incredible gift is the annual presentation of The Live Nativity, a gift that we should truly treasure.
For the twenty-second year, The Live Nativity was recently shared nightly, at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. As always, The Live Nativity’s script was taken directly from the Gospel of Luke, beginning with the Gabriel’s announcement to Mary.
There were live animals – sheep, chickens, goats, calves, and horses. I’m told that one year, one of the chickens decided to roost atop one of the buildings, where it literally froze because of the extremely cold temperatures. I’m also told that the unfortunate chicken made such an impressive prop that it was left in the place of it’s demise throughout the week’s remaining performances! And oh, if you’ve not seen the presentation, there are live camels!
Hot cocoa and coffee were served nightly to the crowd that filled the bleachers and those who stood behind them – often three or four people deep. Local singers and musicians performed exceptionally well, prior to each performance, as the crowd settled in. A team of men and women braved the elements and directed traffic and helped people find a convenient parking spot. A team of volunteers “built Bethlehem” during the weekend before the presentations began and then, disassembled it the following Sunday afternoon.
As he does each year, John Tyer oversaw the audio equipment each night, while others manned spotlights and lighting. Local children of various ages, some of them who are now teenagers and have participated in the annual presentation since they were young boys and girls, portrayed shepherds, Roman soldiers, the Magi, the citizens of Bethlehem, angels, and of course Joseph and Mary. And for the scenes in which He is being held by Mary, little Zion Beeson was the baby Jesus for this year’s presentations.
Even before we were privileged to move to Clinton, we heard first-hand accounts from people whose children have been involved in The Live Nativity. For Ann and me, this year was our fifth year to enjoy The Live Nativity and it was the most special yet – our older daughter and two granddaughters who live overseas, were here and got to experience a Tuesday evening presentation.
As you might expect, The Live Nativity didn’t simply “appear” on the local scene. Years ago, Paul and Jill Rhoda were raising their four young children and as Paul explains, they were “all caught up in the Christmas thing”, when the Lord began to impress upon his heart the need for a return to the true meaning of Christmas. As The Holy Spirit continued to speak clearly and directly, Paul wrote down each idea and thought. Soon, others became involved and as only He can do, God brought everything together for those first performances. Now, twenty-two years later, some of those very first volunteers are still involved in the annual presentations and the citizens of our community and guests from surrounding areas, continue to be blessed.
They don’t expect it and truthfully, Paul, Jill, and the many others who sacrificially involve themselves each year are uncomfortable with us thanking them for the gift they share with us. They strongly prefer that we thank Jesus, not them. But I hope that each of them will know that I and so, so many of us are genuinely grateful for the blessing of The Live Nativity and all they do to make it happen.
Lastly, there’s one, very important truth that I really need to mention. One of the most awesome things about The Live Nativity is that it’s not a “church thing”, or a “denominational thing.” The Live Nativity is purely and solely, a “Jesus Thing.” The annual Live Nativity is about Jesus alone. Jesus is “center stage.” Each presentation has one “star” and His name is, “Jesus.” After all, isn’t He what Christmas is all about?
Faron Rogers is the senior pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church.
