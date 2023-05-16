Once a giver, always a giver. I have been so fortunate to work with a fantastic group of people who have found a new purpose and way to give back to their community.
The former Fairfield Bay Area EMS volunteers have started a food pantry in Fairfield Bay. I can’t help but think of the saying, “When one door closes, another one opens.” Unknown.
This very dedicated and giving group of volunteers has found their new purpose and has called their new group “The Heart of the Bay.” New members have joined the group and opened the pantry this last Friday. The food pantry is located at the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center and will be open two days a week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from noon to 6 p.m.Friday.
When you have a giving heart, the heart will always find a way to give. I think most people have a giving heart and it’s an amazing thing when you see all the different ways that people choose to give. There are those that want to give in a big way and dedicate a lot of time to giving. There are those that prefer to give in smaller and simpler ways.
Giving is giving no matter which way you package it. Denzel Washington once said, “At the end of the day it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished ... it’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.”
I actually like thinking of “new” ways to give. Maybe that’s why I’ve been writing this column for so many years. It was first called Cafe Chatter where I shared stories from the Greater Good Cafe and the Dirty Farmers Market. It changed when that window closed and another window opened. Moving on to the next great adventure can be difficult, it can hurt, it can be sad but it can also lead to bigger and better things.
We don’t know what is waiting for us on the other side of the new door we opened but when you walk through the door do so with an open mind, a giving heart, and the spirit to embrace the new challenge. Don’t look back, look forward, the future is bright, and be joyful. Each new day is a blessing and when you can share those blessings with others your heart will always be joyful. Your kindness challenge this week is to give to a local food pantry, any food pantry will do. We never know when and if the day will come that we ourselves may need a little help.
There is no shame in asking for help. In fact, it’s a very courageous thing to do, and when you can, return the kindness. Each of us lives a different story. “When a poor man dies of hunger, it has not happened because God did not take care of him or her. It has happened because neither you nor I wanted to give that person what he or she needed.” Mother Teresa. There is always a need to be filled so when you can, do. “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” Pablo Picasso. I’ve been very blessed to never have known true hunger. It breaks my heart to think of those that do. The things that I sometimes take for granted I know someone else is praying to have so when I can I give and when I can’t, I pray that others will.
